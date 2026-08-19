Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 274
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There for clarity it is aligned on the average (to see by eye that the evening contraction has not come) and the red line is the dollar.
PS/ on the screen - yesterday's CHF is green, GBP is blue; you can clearly see how at the peak of the trading session they were knocked off the pace and mutually reversed.
Maxim, maybe don't get hot and let's continue the research and screens.... I'll join you later too, as I'll write my relative curveballs.....
Maxim, can we not get hot and continue research and screens.... I'll join you later, too, after I write my relative curvulines.....
This is just the beginning.
If it turns out like below, it's ok.
works only on M1.
clear signal!
Did you notice that?
Rena was sine 99% of the time.
You can tell by his calmness with some members, but sometimes his nerves were frayed. That's what he was.
and the fact that he was gone for a long time was just during the period of sinus' activity, it's painful to have double activity here.
Rena was a sine qua non, 99%.
You could tell by his calmness with some of the contestants, but sometimes his nerves got the best of him. that's what he was.
and the fact that he's been gone for so long, just when sine was active, it's hard to keep double activity here.
You're wrong.maf is not me.
By the way, I found information on how to trade spreads in the channel using Envelopes - robot and go ahead!
and this is what "news" looks like:
the flat after 19 has not occurred and you can't trade pullbacks.
By the way, since the topic has been turned into a rubbish dump, this is the last post here.
stop washing ) come out with pictures of relative movement of symbols! and entry after the maximum spread of extremes in the runaway and real time broadcast runaway spreads, come on! I'm writing an indicator myself - I'll join you soon too.... with pictures and results of spreads - in the runaway!
Multisymbol arbitrage by retail trader is not so good anymore, algorithms of institutional players are trading inefficiencies in a flash, if you try, you will be very hard to compete with them !
It means that it is possible to trade this way, but is it expedient?