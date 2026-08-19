Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 24

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I'm thinking how to organise simultaneous trading on several optimisation sets. I think 10 options will be enough for now.
 
Roman Poshtar #:

I'd appreciate it.

from here - to the beginning of the topic - I will look here I will post a link more:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page130#comment_3219651

like this: (more links to come)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page113#comment_3219490

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page114#comment_3219497

In general, the basis - something like this - but to the left - to the right it will be necessary to look more pages ...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page102#comment_3219375

Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Для всех тех, кто так не считает
Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Для всех тех, кто так не считает
  • 2010.03.28
  • www.mql5.com
он тут тож присутствует - спрашивай у него конкретику расчета. Как ты мог вставить просто так код для расчета лота. и при этом расчет лота тебе нафик не нужен - ты его не учитываешь. Чтобы вычислить стоимость одного лота этого инструмента
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page130#comment_3219651

Thanks. I'll give it a try.

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Thank you. I'll give it a try.

h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page102#comment_3219375

Basically - something like this - but left - right it will be necessary to look more pages....

I'll take another look today and I'll post them here this weekend.

Somewhere - somewhere was in the form of code already designed - there is an indicator....

Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Цена на нефть-мазут с начала марта до середины апреля внизилась. Сейчас пробежал индюками по истории, чтобы вывести формулу коэффициента этого
Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Цена на нефть-мазут с начала марта до середины апреля внизилась. Сейчас пробежал индюками по истории, чтобы вывести формулу коэффициента этого
  • 2010.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
наиболее сильный всплеск спреда нефть-мазут происходит во второй половине месяца. что с начала марта до середины апреля спред нефть-мазут стабильно идет вниз. снижаться против нефти с конца февраля если учесть размерность котировок
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page102#comment_3219375

In general, the basis - something like this - but left - right it will be necessary to look more pages....

I'll have another look today and I'll post them here this weekend.

Somewhere - somewhere was in the form of code already designed - there is an indicator....

Thanks. I'll take a look as soon as I clear up the general.

 
I looked it up. So it comes out as in triangular arbitrage lots. The problem is that if we want to use the minimum 0.01, the other one cannot be calculated correctly. It will be either 0.012 or 0.008 as an example. Which is basically impossible to put on the gradation of lots. Of course, there is a broker in quotes where lot gradation is 0.001 but.... this is a problem. To start with lots 0.1 is very harmful for such a system, they wrote above about the load on the depot.
 
I'm cramming series through the line https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/strings/stringsplit, 10 so far. I don't know what approach to choose yet. By complex criterion, profit factor or drawdown?
Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringSplit
Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringSplit
  • www.mql5.com
StringSplit - Строковые функции - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Simultaneous use of several sets with optimisation arranged like this. What do you say, mates? Will it work?

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Apparently this path will be extremely long and thorny, but very interesting. With each test I learn something new. I really want to develop an ideal system )

1

 
There's a lot of work ahead as I realise. Closing by instalments is not ideal yet. Auto divergence detection to eliminate the need for optimisation. Lots. Already my head is spinning )))
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