Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'd appreciate it.
from here - to the beginning of the topic - I will look here I will post a link more:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page130#comment_3219651
like this: (more links to come)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page113#comment_3219490
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page114#comment_3219497
In general, the basis - something like this - but to the left - to the right it will be necessary to look more pages ...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page102#comment_3219375
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page130#comment_3219651
Thanks. I'll give it a try.
Thank you. I'll give it a try.
Basically - something like this - but left - right it will be necessary to look more pages....
I'll take another look today and I'll post them here this weekend.
Somewhere - somewhere was in the form of code already designed - there is an indicator....
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page102#comment_3219375
In general, the basis - something like this - but left - right it will be necessary to look more pages....
I'll have another look today and I'll post them here this weekend.
Somewhere - somewhere was in the form of code already designed - there is an indicator....
Thanks. I'll take a look as soon as I clear up the general.
Simultaneous use of several sets with optimisation arranged like this. What do you say, mates? Will it work?
Apparently this path will be extremely long and thorny, but very interesting. With each test I learn something new. I really want to develop an ideal system )