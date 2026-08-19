Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 17

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Roman Shiredchenko #:

Ops. Thought I'd bolted.... ;-)

Wanted ) Not a lot of suggestions and help here. But I will continue on my own. I have seen how advisors work at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/cmillion/seller I will try to implement this approach.

 

In general the paired one doesn't work ))) Experiments continue.

1

 
Roman Poshtar #:

In general the paired one doesn't work ))) Experiments continue.

correctly

And why, have you figured it out?

When you find out, you will get the answer - how a successful pair trading strategy should be built.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

properly

and why, have you figured it out?

When you find out, you will get the answer - how a successful pair trading strategy should be built.

It's a joke. Everything works and it's perfect. You just have to put your head in it.

 
Roman Poshtar #:

It's a joke. Everything works and it's fine. You just have to use your head.


8.5% over 13 years?
Seems to me that at least the word "fine" is redundant.
🤷🏻‍♂️
 
Sergey Gridnev #:

8.5% over 13 years?
It seems to me that at least the word "fine" is redundant here.
🤷🏻‍♂️

But that's when you load the deposit of 1%

 
Sergey Gridnev #:

8.5% over 13 years?
It seems to me that at least the word "fine" is redundant here.
🤷🏻‍♂️

It's just a bunch of parameters set up out of thin air. And only 1 bunch of 2 characters. So there's room for improvement. Optimisation will help.

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

But that's when you load the deposit of 1%

Plus. A person understands what Diversification is.

 
Also, friends, trailing was not applied on the position, but only fix profit. Fix profit is still static, we need to make it lot-dependent.
 
I have found some errors in the calculation of the sliding. The spread is calculated using the mash marks. I threw all kinds of spread indicators into the furnace. Then there is freezing of the zero point like cmillion + a lot of other tricks on closing by parts, etc.
Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov
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