Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 17
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Wanted ) Not a lot of suggestions and help here. But I will continue on my own. I have seen how advisors work at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/cmillion/seller I will try to implement this approach.
In general the paired one doesn't work ))) Experiments continue.
In general the paired one doesn't work ))) Experiments continue.
correctly
And why, have you figured it out?When you find out, you will get the answer - how a successful pair trading strategy should be built.
properly
and why, have you figured it out?When you find out, you will get the answer - how a successful pair trading strategy should be built.
It's a joke. Everything works and it's perfect. You just have to put your head in it.
It's a joke. Everything works and it's fine. You just have to use your head.
But that's when you load the deposit of 1%
It's just a bunch of parameters set up out of thin air. And only 1 bunch of 2 characters. So there's room for improvement. Optimisation will help.
But that's when you load the deposit of 1%
Plus. A person understands what Diversification is.