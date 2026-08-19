Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 25
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There's a lot of work ahead as I realise. Closing by instalments is not ideal yet. Auto divergence detection to eliminate the need for optimisation. Lots. Already my head is spinning ))))
that's ok! :-)
The main thing is that the figure for the suffering was not exorbitant....
Closing by instalments - also good....
I am testing a simple trawl for 10 parts after transfer to boo.
So far I am watching on one leg :-)
Somehow you can take the upside if the pairs started to diverge?
Thanks. I'll take a look as soon as I get the general stuff sorted out.
Opps. That's what I did in the triangle.
that's okay! :-)
The main thing is that the figure for those who suffer is not exorbitant....
Closing by instalments - also good....
I am testing it myself now with a simple 10-part trawl after transfer to boo.
So far I am watching on one leg :-)
I haven't tried trawl yet. I'm making a fix for now in currency.
Hello friends. New indicators for the branch. Regression between two assets.
And so, friends. I have a ready-made Expert Advisor in my profile. Download it, test it. Thank you all for your activity. On Monday I will start the signal. Adequate suggestions I listen attentively.