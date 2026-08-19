Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 25

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Roman Poshtar #:
There's a lot of work ahead as I realise. Closing by instalments is not ideal yet. Auto divergence detection to eliminate the need for optimisation. Lots. Already my head is spinning ))))

that's ok! :-)

The main thing is that the figure for the suffering was not exorbitant....

Closing by instalments - also good....

I am testing a simple trawl for 10 parts after transfer to boo.

So far I am watching on one leg :-)

 
Is there any way to take the upside if the pairs started to diverge?
 
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
Somehow you can take the upside if the pairs started to diverge?
without claiming to be true - just a variant on one leg ;-)
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40748

Советники: Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
Советники: Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT
  • 2015.02.12
  • www.mql5.com
6 Dynamic соответствует этому скриншоту из тестера стратегий MetaTrader 5:.
 
Roman Poshtar #:

Thanks. I'll take a look as soon as I get the general stuff sorted out.


Lots are still from the tick price aligned symbolically
It's kind of self-explanatory - just don't forget......
Here from the 6th minute.
Like the specific weight of silver is higher than that of gold - so for equal volumes of legs - it is necessary to take gold in a spread position more than silver.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

Lots more from the tick price are aligned symbolically
h ttps:// youtu.be/MDO8vT2XdkE
It's kind of obvious - just don't forget.....
It's here from minute 6.
Like the specific weight of silver is higher than that of gold - so for equal volumes of legs - it is necessary to take gold in spread position more than silver.

Opps. That's what I did in the triangle.

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

that's okay! :-)

The main thing is that the figure for those who suffer is not exorbitant....

Closing by instalments - also good....

I am testing it myself now with a simple 10-part trawl after transfer to boo.

So far I am watching on one leg :-)

I haven't tried trawl yet. I'm making a fix for now in currency.

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
without claiming to be true - just a variant on one leg ;-)
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40748

I don't think this is the way to trade
 

Hello friends. New indicators for the branch. Regression between two assets.

1
 
And so, friends. I have a ready-made Expert Advisor in my profile. Download it, test it. Thank you all for your activity. On Monday I will start the signal. Adequate suggestions I listen carefully.
 
Roman Poshtar #:
And so, friends. I have a ready-made Expert Advisor in my profile. Download it, test it. Thank you all for your activity. On Monday I will start the signal. Adequate suggestions I listen attentively.
OK. I'll take a look.... let's sell it and indica..... I'll consider buying.
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