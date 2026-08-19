Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 21
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what is a zero point freeze?
The zero point is the starting point of sliding. For example, look at how the multitool or overlay indicator moves. The zero point is floating there. Here we use freezing, we take the price that was at the moment of sliding and fix it regardless of the indicator.
and yet what did you realise, what would happen to the instruments, why would it be difficult to make money on such a model?
I don't understand that one. Clarify.
This is how optimisation goes. The results are more than
Results
What's that? by a composite criterion?
Is this a question of what is a complex criterion or a rapture? I don't get it )
I think if it comes out with this model, the owl will be paid for. But the price is within reason, everyone will be able to afford it.
Okay.
+ I don't think we'll even do that. For helpers in the ideas and development of the topic we will make a special price.
Is it a question of what is a comprehensive criterion or delight? I don't get it )