Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 21

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Roman Shiredchenko #:
what is a zero point freeze?

The zero point is the starting point of sliding. For example, look at how the multitool or overlay indicator moves. The zero point is floating there. Here we use freezing, we take the price that was at the moment of sliding and fix it regardless of the indicator.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
and yet what did you realise, what would happen to the instruments, why would it be difficult to make money on such a model?

I don't understand that one. Clarify.

 

This is how optimisation goes. The results are more than

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Roman Poshtar #:
Results
What's that? on a composite criterion?
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
What's that? by a composite criterion?

Is this a question of what is a complex criterion or a rapture? I don't get it )

 
Roman Poshtar #:

I think if it comes out with this model, the owl will be paid for. But the price is within reason, everyone will be able to afford it.

ok
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
Okay.

+ I don't think we'll even do that. For helpers in the ideas and development of the topic we will make a special price.

 
So now the challenge. To test the results on other bundles for non-randomness. That's the first thing. And the second is to increase the number of trades ideally in the market constantly. The idea is to use in trading several sets of optimisation simultaneously, 10-20. If you do not need so many on the bundle, the settings are set to 0. What do you say, friends?
 
I'm betting another bunch on the bulk.
 
Roman Poshtar #:

Is it a question of what is a comprehensive criterion or delight? I don't get it )


No, there is a type on the page where optimisation with or without genetics includes selection of criteria for selection of parameter values - like balance, min down, profit factor, etc. like Optimizable parameter - I will post a screen here when I'm at my computer. It is possible to optimise not only by maximum balance.
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