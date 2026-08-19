Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 30
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Your categorisation is frustrating. Tell me and show me how to do it.
I have told you previously.
I started this back in 2017, and trading crosses through majors with double spread is the way to "nowhere"
I've told you before.
I started this back in 2017, and trading crosses through majors with double spread is a way to "nowhere"
Maybe. But I still hope it is not. I am trying the following owl on the Spread_i_Env indicator.
Maybe. But I still hope that it is not so. I am trying the following owl on the Spread_i_Env indicator.
The drawdown has increased.
but we still haven't seen a screen from the indicator.
the drawdown has increased
but we still haven't seen a screen from the indicator.
The indicator is in the header. The screenshot above showed there with lines.
Next applicant. Going in with my hands, watching.
Closed with the knobs, interesting.
I think the sliding is counted by ATR here. Indicator in the attachment.
Closed with pens, interestingly enough.
I think the sliding is counted by ATR here. Indicator in the attachment.
Greetings. Interesting picture. How effective is it in long term trading? I would like to hear the opinion of professional renat.
Very slow to test. The indicator is heavy.