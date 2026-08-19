Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 244
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Opened:
2 pairs
--
cross
--
The amounts are different because swaps are taken into account
--
Which was worth proving: trading cross through two majors is unprofitable. Guessing the direction, if not guessed - in drawdown, + Two spreads, + Two swaps.
Well, it's okay, the most important nuance - guessing the direction (casino), and this is not pair trading from the word "absolutely"
Where do you have 100 lots?
That's not what we're talking about.
where you got 100 lots?
That's not what we're talking about.
I don't have a million dollars on deposit, so that's what it's about.
At 1 lot it is also noticeable.
I don't have a million dollars on deposit, so that's what this is about.
On 1 lot it is also noticeable.
Try a demo.
Deduct swaps and other taxes from the profit.
and compare.
i.e.
trading two majors, are you trading a cross?
that's what we're talking about
The equity of the cross
--
Major's equity
--
Is there a difference? And it's a flat spot
Cross Equity
--
Major's Equity
--
Is there a difference? And it's a flat spot
It's an indicator.
You test it with orders and you'll see the difference.
I'm just asking you to ask yourself:
"hey... what the hell????"
The trend area, exactly the time when "paired" doesn't work, or rather what is called "paired" doesn't work
Cross equity
--
Major's Equity
Yeah.
cause it's not the cross that's trading in the end.
♪ moving from theory to practice ♪
That's the problem.
and we have to make it cross.
because
your depo will grow and alles, the system will stop working.
Separately, EURGBP is in buy there. eurusd-gbpusd
All right.
I'm just testing the performance of trading conditions..... Then, if the spreads will not work properly, I will exclude them.
I have taken one straight spread and one reverse AUDUSD - USDCAD spread as standard:
https://tlap.com/arbitrazh-parnyiy-treyding/
figuratively, EURGBP cross != EURUSD/GBPUSD almost never.
there's always a difference between a cross and a major pair. In addition, there is an accumulation of point divergence.
and there is a tangential acceleration (let's go to physics and the definition of "angle").
But to exploit this in your pocket, you need either a lot of money at once, or you need to constantly talk about triangles :-)
and not once again - about agreements
figuratively, EURGBP cross != EURUSD/GBPUSD almost never.
there's always a difference between a cross and a major pair. In addition, the divergence in points accumulates.
and there is a tangential acceleration (let's poke into physics and the definition of "angle").
But to exploit this in your pocket, you need either a lot of money at once, or you need to be constantly harping on about triangles :-)
and not once again - about agreements
just like this
EURGBP = EURUSD / GBPUSD
is always true
---
check
0.85166 = 1.08751 / 1.27675
spread error does not count.
---
but that's not what we're talking about
just that
EURGBP = EURUSD / GBPUSD
always true
---
check
0.85166 = 1.08751 / 1.27675
error within the spread does not count
---
but that's not what we're talking about
don't confuse people - it's only at the moment of opening.
the difference will not only come from "spread error" (partly where the spread comes from).