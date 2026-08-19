Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 172

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Here's another one (my hypothesis confirmed).

Top is eva, bottom is chif.

---

It all depends on which side you look at it from.

Diver

 
Sergiy Podolyak #:

It all depends on == which way you look at it ===

It also depends on "at what point, at what, and how far away/in depth."

:-)

So basically yes, everything is similar on the charts - AUD on top, EUR on the bottom...

and the dumbest question is"So WHAT?"

 
Should we buy EURAUD ?
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

It also depends on "from what point, to what, and how far in/out".

:-)

In principle, yes, everything is similar on the charts - AUD on top, EUR on the bottom....

and the dumbest question is"So what?"

I'll second that. SO WHAT?

 
Roman Kutemov #:
Should we buy EURAUD?

Yes, the same with EURCHF. Except that it should have been done at the opening of trading.

Diver-2

 
Sergiy Podolyak #:

Yes, the same with EURCHF. Except that it should have been done at the opening of trading.


You should have bought gold at the opening of trading...and sold it 4 hours later :-) The monthly profit plan would have been closed.

I looked at it... not even 4 hours... 20-30 minutes.

very cool spiel

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

It's not about profits, it's about taking the noodles off your ears.

you take a piece of paper

cut it across in any arbitrary line.

top

two tools

find the difference

cross

all three resulting instruments are a triangle.

call them whatever you want, but in a commercially attractive way

now apply whatever you like to them: FA, TA, MO, econometrics, interest rates, shit news, forecasts, attract analysts, etc., etc.

It's crazy, isn't it?

;))))

Looks like you've been sick with triangles for a long time))))

This disease has long been described, and even treated)

https://youtu.be/jsXxQI3ev90?si=qrIQLDgp7Ey4Ca1N

Владимир Высоцкий "Дорогая передача" (1980)
Владимир Высоцкий "Дорогая передача" (1980)
  • 2022.03.19
  • www.youtube.com
Владимир Высоцкий представляет и исполняет шуточную песню "Дорогая передача", написанную им для спектакля "В поисках себя" из репертуара Московского театра д...
 
Sergey Chalyshev #:

Sounds like you've been sick of triangles for a while now)))

This disease has long been described, and even treated)

https://youtu.be/jsXxQI3ev90?si=qrIQLDgp7Ey4Ca1N

I'm testing the latest software.

here, today on the triangle demo.


 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I'm testing the latest software

here, today on the triangle on the demo.


What's the latest one? When are you finally going to move to the real thing? )

 
Sergey Chalyshev #:

What's the last one? When are you finally going to move to the real thing? )

I've been real for over 10 years.

even though it's none of your business

;)))
1...165166167168169170171172173174175176177178179...317
New comment