Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 172
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Here's another one (my hypothesis confirmed).
Top is eva, bottom is chif.
---
It all depends on which side you look at it from.
It all depends on == which way you look at it ===
It also depends on "at what point, at what, and how far away/in depth."
:-)
So basically yes, everything is similar on the charts - AUD on top, EUR on the bottom...
and the dumbest question is"So WHAT?"
It also depends on "from what point, to what, and how far in/out".
:-)
In principle, yes, everything is similar on the charts - AUD on top, EUR on the bottom....
and the dumbest question is"So what?"
I'll second that. SO WHAT?
Should we buy EURAUD?
Yes, the same with EURCHF. Except that it should have been done at the opening of trading.
Yes, the same with EURCHF. Except that it should have been done at the opening of trading.
You should have bought gold at the opening of trading...and sold it 4 hours later :-) The monthly profit plan would have been closed.
I looked at it... not even 4 hours... 20-30 minutes.
very cool spiel
It's not about profits, it's about taking the noodles off your ears.
you take a piece of paper
cut it across in any arbitrary line.
top
two tools
find the difference
cross
all three resulting instruments are a triangle.
call them whatever you want, but in a commercially attractive way
now apply whatever you like to them: FA, TA, MO, econometrics, interest rates, shit news, forecasts, attract analysts, etc., etc.
It's crazy, isn't it?
;))))
Looks like you've been sick with triangles for a long time))))
This disease has long been described, and even treated)
https://youtu.be/jsXxQI3ev90?si=qrIQLDgp7Ey4Ca1N
Sounds like you've been sick of triangles for a while now)))
This disease has long been described, and even treated)
https://youtu.be/jsXxQI3ev90?si=qrIQLDgp7Ey4Ca1N
I'm testing the latest software.
here, today on the triangle demo.
I'm testing the latest software
here, today on the triangle on the demo.
What's the latest one? When are you finally going to move to the real thing? )
What's the last one? When are you finally going to move to the real thing? )
I've been real for over 10 years.
even though it's none of your business;)))