Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 170
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But I have a big lot in the basket for one currency,
that's why I got such a chart, it all depends on the lot size.
In the basket, 500 pips seem like a trifle.
But I have a big lot in the basket for one currency,
that's why I got such a chart, it all depends on the lot size.
Of course it depends on the lot size.
but it depends on what you use it for.
i.e. what further ideas/ideas/strategy - it's a matter of who's in the woods and who's out of the woods.having analysed charts using such overlay, it seems strange to trade pair trading, waiting for a flattening for years.
It depends on the lottery, of course.
but it depends on what you use it for.
i.e. what further ideas/ideas/strategy - it's a matter of who's in the woods and who's out of the woods.Having analysed the charts, using this kind of overlay, it seems strange to trade pair trading, waiting for years for a flattening.
Shit Rena, what years? )))
Alexander explained the strategy to you, but as I understood you never realised or forgot that you set the spread yourself, in this example 500 pips.
His approach implies trading intraday, without transferring it to the night.
Shit Rena, what years? )))
Alexander explained the strategy to you, but as I understood you didn't realise or forgot that you set the spread yourself, in this example 500 pips.
His approach implies trading intraday, without moving it to the night.
Nuuuuuu....,
that's just not my way at all.
I've already moved very far away from his strategy.
This indica I showed you is a drop in the ocean at the moment.
I didn't tell anything about financial series, what you can do with them and why.
I didn't tell you how to calculate a lot correctly either.
I did not tell about how much, where and on what trajectory the price will move if you open a sale or a purchase
I didn't tell you how to build a cup like CME.
I have this and much more in one strategy.
nuuuuu....,
it's just not my way at all.
I'm way past his strategy.
This indica I showed you is a drop in the bucket at the moment.
Everyone has his own way ))
I understand perfectly well that this is just a data preparation, although it can be traded already.
I am just testing different approaches.
I know a lot of approaches about lots, rows and how to work with them.
You are trying to tell me what I know a lot about ))
Everyone has his own way ))
I am well aware that this is just a data prep.
I am just testing different approaches for now.
I know many approaches about rows and how to work with them.
You are trying to tell me what I know a lot about ))
No, I'm not trying to and I won't.
because
these stories are very long and interconnected for one purpose only - to make money.
So it's not enough to understand.
It's not enough to understand. It's necessary that every question has a positive result.
and the most interesting thing is that it's the triangle that eats it all, it needs it.
with a huge difference from pair trading, which is just a small detail.
or chip, as you say.
and I will answer that I have learnt it or not - I have smoked it and shook off the ashes in the urn for uselessness,
because.
it's much simpler than that, and it's mathematically provable.
I have automatically calculated the forecast at the beginning of the day in green and look - the price is there:
so.........
;)
I've got the forecast in green and look - the price is there:
and the other forecasts are smudged :-)
look, the price is not there.
Shyman !!!
and the other predictions are smudged :-)
look, the price is not there.
Shyman !!!
the text (intermediate figures), by which I check the correctness of the calculation is smudged.
I don't even show it to my wife ;))))
but damn it....
this formula was published on the forum in the distant past.
the text (intermediate figures), by which I check the correctness of the calculation, is smudged out
I don't even show it to my wife ;))))
but geez....
I used to post this formula on the forum back in the day.
in the distant past you posted in the even more distant past :-)
at least something here is permanent and does not change - renat referring to his former self.
in the distant past you posted in the even more distant past :-)
at least something here is permanent and doesn't change - renat referring to his former self
by the way, I also published the formula for calculating the indicator and also a long time ago ;)