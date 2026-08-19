Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 164
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Roman was talking about his strategy, it had nothing to do with the yen.
Pair trading - it almost doesn't matter what you trade.
There are better/worse, bad/very bad options.
you need to calculate everything correctly, figure out what to trade where, and check/adjust graphically or with an indicator the strategy/spreadsheet
that's all
Cps
I've been throwing rtinami
it's 10 times more interesting than trading patterns between pairs.
I haven't abandoned it - I'm digging.... I'm bidding.....
here it's off - top... lots of options... and on optimals.... :-)
I won't give details here....
I'm not abandoned - I'm digging.... bidding.....
it's off-topic here... lots of options... and on optimals.... :-)
I won't give details here....
I really remembered my strategy from 10 years ago.
pair trading
here, by hand so far, real (2 days):
Here, with my hands so far, real:
Rena, stop posting pictures like that. Everyone has a carload and a small cart of such pictures.
Moreover, there is no certainty that they are fresh.
You have something to show - record a signal and remove all questions of doubters.
Be a man!
Rena, stop posting pictures like that. Everyone has a carload and a cartload of them.
And there's no way to be sure they're fresh.
You have something to show - record a signal and remove all questions of doubters.
Be a man!
Pair trading is real, only about this.
intermarket profitable told.
What signal do you need?
I will show you the result in a week or two, in continuation of this steith.
The robot's on the move now.
;)
of course
Everything must be accurate to the point/centre, like in a bank.
certainly
everything has to be accurate to the point/per cent, just like in a bank.
I was twisting and turning and suddenly I got it, point to point, top and bottom.
And now the trick, there is no your formula here. ))))
And the second trick, each curve is exactly a cyclic triangle in a circle.
I can't see that the trades are looped to the triple spread.
I was twisting and turning and suddenly I got it, point to point, both above and below.
And now the trick, there is no your formula here. ))))
And the second trick, each curve is exactly a cyclic triangle in a circle.
I don't see deals in a loop hanging out on the triple spread.
What will give a reset at the beginning of the day when entered in the middle for example. We will not see the picture from the entry point, will we?