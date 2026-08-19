Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 162
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and a 4--
It's a four.
some unique conditions: no commissions, spread fix but small (allows pipsing at night), and no swaps either :-)
as a rule, fix spread is of a horse level, higher than volatility and/or supplemented with commission. Swap-free (Islamic/Arabic) with small leverage, but you have 1:500.
in the night - it's a demo, don't pay attention and another DC, just needed MT5 for testing
whether they have night spread on real or not - I was not interested in it
I have night spread on my real account.that's why I don't trade at night
in the night - it's a demo, don't pay attention and another DC, just needed MT5 for testing
whether they have night spread on real trading or not - I didn't ask about it
I have night spread on my real account.that's why I don't trade at night
read the world counsellor, there's something about it.
Alexander told me.
In the last months of his life, he abandoned trading and forex, apparently finally disappointed.
He was involved with online casinos, shaking from them 200 - 300 rubles.
little more
this shit turns out to be predictive...
Joker also suggested to move the zero point and see where the pairs will go.
In the last months of his life he abandoned trading and forex, apparently finally disappointed.
Engaged with online casinos, shaking from them 200 - 300 rubles.
I've already realised from his recent posts on moneybags.
he's started pyramiding, all sorts of networks ...
but I started with his ideas, they're right, but I had to think about a lot of things.so I have a lot of respect for him, no matter what.
In the last months of his life he abandoned trading and forex, apparently finally disappointed.
Engaged with online casinos, shaking from them 200 - 300 rubles.
So that he is quite healthy on another forum. Last Thursday he was posting old monitors
So he's quite healthy on another forum. Last Thursday, he was posting old monitors
Can I have a link to his posts in my private message, please?
So he's quite healthy on another forum. Last Thursday, he was posting old monitors.
Why are the monitors old?
I looked it up, it's not him.
that's how a pair should be traded.
For years, I couldn't remember the system.
No, not the way it's written everywhere.
I did it on MAs at the time, you wouldn't believe it.
I just remembered the strategy over the weekend.
The hard drive crashed at the time with the robot.
I wrote the whole thing again, with a new approach.
I've got it up and running.
see what happens.