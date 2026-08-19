Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 159

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
think and don't mess with my head.

It's hard not to mess with your head, you're a pain in the arse.
 
Sergey Gridnev #:

It's hard not to blow your mind, you're a pain in the arse.

if you can't even figure out how it's possible to have a negative balance many times higher than equity, what does that mean?

What's there to talk about?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

If you can't even understand how it is that negative balance is many times higher than equity, what does it mean?

what's there to talk about?

;)


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page136#comment_50649466
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page136#comment_50649466

Why are you messing with my head, smarty-pants????


 

Generally speaking, the balance sheet is the funds recorded by the accounting department,

balance minus equity is the liabilities of third parties (or yours to them).

If the company is regulated, your liabilities cannot be higher than the balance sheet, but vice versa as well

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Why are you messing with my head, smart-ass????


What's that?
A tester?
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
smarty-pants
Don't be nervous!
[Deleted]  
Sergey Gridnev #:
What's that?
A tester?
Centovic robo
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
What's that?
A tester?

are you withdrawing money from your account in a tester?

ptsc....

 
Sergey Gridnev #:
Just don't be nervous!

I can't summarise, it's better not to, OK?

but learn the material, learn....

I opened in equal lots, I was out in a flash ;)

You better listen to the guys who are making money and get into it.

;)

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