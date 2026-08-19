Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 159
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think and don't mess with my head.
if you can't even figure out how it's possible to have a negative balance many times higher than equity, what does that mean?
What's there to talk about?
;)
If you can't even understand how it is that negative balance is many times higher than equity, what does it mean?
what's there to talk about?
;)
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page136#comment_50649466
Why are you messing with my head, smarty-pants????
Generally speaking, the balance sheet is the funds recorded by the accounting department,
balance minus equity is the liabilities of third parties (or yours to them).
If the company is regulated, your liabilities cannot be higher than the balance sheet, but vice versa as well
Why are you messing with my head, smart-ass????
smarty-pants
What's that?
What's that?
are you withdrawing money from your account in a tester?
ptsc....
Just don't be nervous!
I can't summarise, it's better not to, OK?
but learn the material, learn....
I opened in equal lots, I was out in a flash ;)
You better listen to the guys who are making money and get into it.
;)