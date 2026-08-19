Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 161
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What goes where, where it goes. I don't understand.
if three people have one quantum of aqua vita for all of them, they will come together at the same time despite personal hesitations :-))
---
in the short term, the profitability (%/each time and its fluctuations) from trading 3 has a significantly larger spread than from 2. (and not much different from 4)
While with time will converge all the same in the same 4-5% profit/loss as luck would have it, with 3 is usually faster. So 3 is the optimum.
visually renat demonstrates exactly that. the recent night masterclass on the whole pie is exactly that.
it's in your mind :-)
and the normal guys in the collective farm know,
that the deviation will be 5 (two twice and one on their own),
while the rms is sqrt(3) which is significantly less and they will agree...
:-)
(don't believe what is written - it's a joke, or they will start counting MM now)
not a fact.
they'll only come together if you do something...
and that's what I did,
after which this forecast appeared:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2023
Renat Akhtyamov, 2023.11.03 07:59 pm
ahahahahahaha
Eve went up
Expect it very high, 600 pips of 4 digit minimum!
I must have blabbed drunkenly, it was a birthday party.
;)
they'll only get back together if you do something about it.
and that's what I did,
no comment
and it was done by me.
no comments
read the Counsellor's World, there is something about it there.
Alexander told
hangover forecast from the morning of 23.11.03
the deal was loaded before the forecast in the evening:
read the world counsellor, there's something about it.
Alexander told me.
hangover forecast from the morning of 23.11.03
the deal was loaded before the forecast in the evening:
commission 0 ?
at fix.spread (above you said yourself)....
commission 0 ?
at fix.spread (you said it yourself above)...
yes, 0
we study trading conditions, look for suitable ones.
preferably without swap
yes, 0
we study trading conditions, looking for suitable ones
preferably without swap
"best broker in asia", bonus account ?
"best broker in asia", bonus account ?
I don't use bonuses, never.
the terms are ridiculous, contradictory to the strategy.
I don't use bonuses, ever.
the terms are ridiculous and counterproductive to the strategy.
And a four.
it's a four.
some unique conditions: no commissions, the spread is fixed but small (allows pipsing at night), and there are no swaps either :-)
As a rule, fixed spread is of a horse level, higher than volatility and/or supplemented with a commission. Swap-free (Islamic/Arabic) with small leverage, but you have 1:500.