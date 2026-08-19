Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 157
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To equalise the movement by the amount per pip, you should divide the lot by the pip value, not multiply it.
Not everyone. I'm not annoying at all. ;-) I have posted a lot of useful things here for the robot.....
Yes, I would have noticed. Gentlemen, you sometimes do not understand the logic of a programmer's brain. You write nonsense incomprehensible to us. We will not stand behind us and will be all in the dostep or in person.
Here is an example of normal treatment:
Romchik, here's an indyk and here from that to there from that to here.
Romchik here is so and here is so and here is so.
Romczyk here here there and here here here here.
And don't mess with our heads, we think differently than everyone else. I asked for concrete examples in the branch, but everyone here is smart. I'm dumb, I'm not arguing. I need to go back and forth. Such a composition of mind )Only a practitioner and write 3-4 owls a day and check.
Yes, I would have noticed. Gentlemen, sometimes you don't understand the logic of a programmer's brain. You write nonsense incomprehensible to us. We will not stand behind us and will be all in the dostep or in person.
Here is an example of normal treatment:
Romchik, here's an indyk and here from that to there from that to here.
Romchik here is so and here is so and here is so.
Romczyk here here there and here here here here.
And don't mess with our heads, we think differently than everyone else. I asked for concrete examples in the branch, but everyone here is smart. I'm dumb, I'm not arguing. I need to go back and forth. Such a composition of mind )Only a practitioner and write 3-4 owls a day and check.
It's not about me. I'm a programmer myself. There is a branch for input - output conditions all laid out and regulated and everything is clear.
I'm glad. Let's keep working.
Pay attention to the lines. That's the principle I'm going to use for my indyk.
And here it's not crossing 0, but the output in + by other algos.
It's all programmers.
everywhere you look.
two theorists @Alexander Pryakha and me...we don't mind sharing codes, others have fucking copyright.
everyone is a programmer.
everywhere
two theorists @Alexander Pryakha and me...we don't mind sharing codes, others have fucking copyright.
Always with you Maxim, write in a private message. Only codes tête-à-tête
That's why you have no balance.
Why the fuck did you think that I have no balance???
Don't talk rubbish to me.
;)))