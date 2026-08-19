Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 157

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
To equalise the movement by the amount per pip, you should divide the lot by the pip value, not multiply it.
That's why you don't have balance.
The traded volumes should be equalised, and if you divide them (and multiply them too) by the pip value, there is no question of any equalisation.
 
To understand:
eurusd and eurjpy - the pip value is different and 1 lot in both cases =100000 eur.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
Not everyone. I'm not annoying at all. ;-) I have posted a lot of useful things here for the robot.....

Yes, I would have noticed. Gentlemen, you sometimes do not understand the logic of a programmer's brain. You write nonsense incomprehensible to us. We will not stand behind us and will be all in the dostep or in person.

Here is an example of normal treatment:

Romchik, here's an indyk and here from that to there from that to here.

Romchik here is so and here is so and here is so.

Romczyk here here there and here here here here.

And don't mess with our heads, we think differently than everyone else. I asked for concrete examples in the branch, but everyone here is smart. I'm dumb, I'm not arguing. I need to go back and forth. Such a composition of mind )

Only a practitioner and write 3-4 owls a day and check.
 
Roman Poshtar #:

Yes, I would have noticed. Gentlemen, sometimes you don't understand the logic of a programmer's brain. You write nonsense incomprehensible to us. We will not stand behind us and will be all in the dostep or in person.

Here is an example of normal treatment:

Romchik, here's an indyk and here from that to there from that to here.

Romchik here is so and here is so and here is so.

Romczyk here here there and here here here here.

And don't mess with our heads, we think differently than everyone else. I asked for concrete examples in the branch, but everyone here is smart. I'm dumb, I'm not arguing. I need to go back and forth. Such a composition of mind )

Only a practitioner and write 3-4 owls a day and check.
It's not about me. I am a programmer myself. There is a branch for input - output conditions all laid out and regulated and everything is clear.
There are also links from other branches for processing conditions. I will reread it again for my robot. I myself have written robots on different tasks. And I know it all very well.

What if something and did not pass pre-training, it is from the branch of bablokos, or others, so as not to violate the author's canvas.

So it's okay.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
It's not about me. I'm a programmer myself. There is a branch for input - output conditions all laid out and regulated and everything is clear.
There are also links from other branches for processing conditions. I will re-read it myself for my robot.

What if something did not pass the pre-preparation, it is from the branch of bablokos, or others, so as not to violate the author's framework.

So it's okay.

I'm glad. Let's keep working.

 

Pay attention to the lines. That's the principle I'm going to use for my indyk.

And here it's not crossing 0, but the output in + by other algos.

 

It's all programmers.

everywhere you look.

two theorists @Alexander Pryakha and me...we don't mind sharing codes, others have fucking copyright.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

everyone is a programmer.

everywhere

two theorists @Alexander Pryakha and me...we don't mind sharing codes, others have fucking copyright.

Always with you Maxim, write in a private message. Only codes tête-à-tête

[Deleted]  
A normal theory is enough, with confirmation of results :) tell what exactly to train the neural network, and it will be trained, in the public domain. Then fight yourself whose idea it was. The small monitor of the laptop does not allow me to look at all the curves, I imagine all the meta thoughts.
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
That's why you have no balance.
The traded volumes should be equalised, and if you divide them (and multiply them too) by the pip value, there is no question of any equalisation.

Why the fuck did you think that I have no balance???

Don't talk rubbish to me.

;)))

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