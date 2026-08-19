Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 155
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Maxim, your last indicator doesn't work for me. There are some interruptions.
I don't understand what is the reason? Give me a hint
It's not clipping. It's looping. The line that went "up" appears at the bottom.
The indicator shows the lower digits of the mantissa, which is almost the same as taking modulo, with minor nuances.
Only with a large number of operations on double and corresponding "special effects" from the representation of decimal fractions in double and precision of operations.
I'm remodelling it to remquo now, but it's not fast.
You cite Drimer's article and agree with his article.
But you fail to notice that he has an equation in his article.
You don't see anything in common? With the equation that Renat showed.
Renat may have drawn information from this article, but he went his own way.
No.
I didn't draw anything from it.
I don't read approaches with obvious errors.
and I don't have any target function F and I can't have it.
It equals either zero or profit, that's the whole motherfucker.
;)
Maxim, your last indicator doesn't work for me. There are some interruptions.
I don't understand what is the reason? Can you give me a hint?
The idea is on the screen here
The idea is on the screen here
expected problems
- enormous lag will lead to losing trades (the problem of combining flat and trend)
- analyse crossover with the price - repeated losses in the spread at the moment of crossover
tremendous lag
Lag to what, forwards or backwards? Forward yes, backward no, I think.
expected problems
- enormous lag will lead to losing trades (the problem of combining flat and trend)
- analyse crossover with price - repeated losses in the spread at the moment of crossover
Let's see. In my understanding this is the best option, just need to equalise by lots
That's what I'm asking for advice on. What do you think?
In general, I will saw the last indicator on the strength of mashki. Still need advice on lots. Who can say please
Prices of points are the same. Enter the multiplication factor of lots and optimise.