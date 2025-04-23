Latest update (build 4150) - page 7
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any errors? what indicators? from marketplace? are th
any errors? what indicators? from marketplace? are these the standard indicators? or are they custom?
Give more details.
Here too, paid and free indicators are showing up as lines from top to bottom. Bug in your update!!!
No problem with rsi, and not a problem with any indicator except some indicators from the Market.
Just to remind (this issue is affected to the indicators from the Market but not for any other custom indicators) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Latest update (build 4150)
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.01.21 00:16
EDIT: Already reported: #13 on English forum, and #42 on Russian forum.
The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.
Judging from my own Market products, the indicators compiled locally are working correctly, but the exact same version pulled from the Market malfunctions when the time-frame is changed.
So, it seems that Market version, which has an extra layer of licensing encapsulation, is malfunctioning.
It was originally functioning correctly, but as soon as I changed the time-frame, it stops functioned correctly until you restart the terminal.
Both charts have the exact same Indicator, but the top chart is the local version, and the bottom chart is the Market version.Please note that the local version was not recompiled. It is still the same executable as when it was uploaded to the Market for validation.
After restarting the terminal ...
And after changing the time-frame again on both, the local version behaves correctly, but the Market version malfunctions ...
Many users tested it and compared the custom indicators which were locally compiled with the same indicators from the Market.
And the conclusion was made as the following: this issue is affected on some Market indicators only.
Yes, it was already reported to the developers (they know about this thread).
Many users tested it and compare the custom indicators which was locally compiled with the same indicators from the Market.
And it was the conclusion was made as the following: this issue is affected on some Market indicators only.
Yes, it was already reported to the developers (they know about this thread).
You can test the MACD indicator in the market, and the switching cycle of any macd indicator will not be displayed.
You can test the MACD indicator in the market, and the switching cycle of any macd indicator will not be displayed.
Look at the post #21 for details.
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community at all times, otherwise your MQL5.com Market purchases will not work.
Not helping
Here too, paid and free indicators are showing up as lines from top to bottom. Bug in your update!!!
It is most of your free / paid market indicators, not build ones. the chart is either not showing them or starching them from top to bottom.