Latest update (build 4150) - page 3
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EDIT: Already reported: #13 on English forum, and #42 on Russian forum.
The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.
Judging from my own Market products, the indicators compiled locally are working correctly, but the exact same version pulled from the Market malfunctions when the time-frame is changed.
So, it seems that Market version, which has an extra layer of licensing encapsulation, is malfunctioning.
It was originally functioning correctly, but as soon as I changed the time-frame, it stops functioned correctly until you restart the terminal.
Both charts have the exact same Indicator, but the top chart is the local version, and the bottom chart is the Market version.Please note that the local version was not recompiled. It is still the same executable as when it was uploaded to the Market for validation.
After restarting the terminal ...
And after changing the time-frame again on both, the local version behaves correctly, but the Market version malfunctions ...
Well, we have two problems detected in this latest MT5 update, because some expert advisors have stopped working in backtesting (not all advisors, just some)
see if there's any change if you delete your history data and then redownload it, then try same backtests.
I do this as a general rule after almost every mtx update.
The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.
Judging from my own Market products, the indicators compiled locally are working correctly, but the exact same version pulled from the Market malfunctions when the time-frame is changed.
So, it seems that Market version, which has an extra layer of licensing encapsulation, is malfunctioning.
It was originally functioning correctly, but as soon as I changed the time-frame, it stops functioned correctly until you restart the terminal.
Both charts have the exact same Indicator, but the top chart is the local version, and the bottom chart is the Market version.Please note that the local version was not recompiled. It is still the same executable as when it was uploaded to the Market for validation.
After restarting the terminal ...
And after changing the time-frame again on both, the local version behaves correctly, but the Market version malfunctions ...
Exactly, the problem is described precisely.
but hopefully the support team will find it as soon as possible and come up with a solution.
I'd also like to know if there's any other way to go back to the previous version while waiting for the fix, because for someone who uses indicators from the market, it's a real problem.
Greetings!
I test the same system, the same period and settings. metatester64 began to produce long delays before starting testing.
Synchronization of historical quotes takes approximately 3 times longer than usual.
If, while testing MT5, I interrupt the test (Strategy Tester click Stop) and start it again (press Start), MT5 catches a bad bug and stops checking any system at all
Allegedly the system does not perform transactions
I repeat, nothing from the input parameters changes. This is not a problem within the system or the indicator, it is a bug in MT5.
I have to restart MT5 every time so that it takes a long time to synchronize the quotes again, and 3-4 times the same problem occurs.
Thus, most MQL systems, when downloading a demo version for testing, simply do not pass testing and go into the astral plane.
Accordingly, the results of real trading differ from the testing results, so what conclusions do users draw towards the developers of trading systems?
There is also a second bug that appeared a long time ago.
The system uses only one pair GBPUSD (this is not a multi-currency system), other currency pairs are not used at all and never.
But Strategy Tester can start downloading quotes from another currency pair, he just wanted to.
Thus, the system absolutely uses 1 currency pair when trading, but StrategyTester downloads quotes for 2 and sometimes 3 additional currency pairs!
Moreover, this happens spontaneously. For example, we have already downloaded quotes for GBPUSD and carried out 3-4 tests, and on the 5th test we began downloading other quotes for the specified period of time.
This does not depend on the system input parameters or the test period.
This takes up extra RAM and ROM, greatly complicates and delays any check, and if you interrupt the check and press Start again, downloading unnecessary quotes will continue, i.e. the bug doesn't go away.
There is another very blatant and glaring bug in MT5!
This is just incredibly annoying and demotivating!
As you know, MT5 is automatically updated upon startup, without the user’s knowledge, without warning, he doesn’t ask whether I want it or not!
In my MT5, about 20 real and demo accounts from different brokers from different countries and with different historical quotes are connected and saved.
Each account has its own login and password and server name, these are unique settings by which I can download quotes, or use already downloaded quotes and check my code and system or perform optimization on history.
This is a critical component for any developer. I really don’t want to lose these settings for my connections to brokers and re-download quotes!
After updating MT5, the file in the "Config/servers.dat" folder is completely updated and ALL previous connections will be erased, all logins and saved passwords and server names!
This also happens if you simply change the terminal version to the previous build, so as not to see all these bugs in the new update!
I'm already tired of restoring all my connections and broker settings! This is incredibly annoying!
Please stop deleting all saved connections to my brokers
As you know, MT5 is automatically updated upon startup, without the user’s knowledge, without warning, he doesn’t ask whether I want it or not!
Your broker is forcing those updates.
Because if you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server so it means that you want to update MT5 to new beta build and you are the beta tester (and this demo account has nothing to do with any trading and any backtesting etc).
So, connect your MT5 with the trading account with the broker - because the broker is decided: when your Metatrader will be updated to the new build.
-------------------------
This is a critical component for any developer. I really don’t want to lose these settings for my connections to brokers and re-download quotes!
After updating MT5, the file in the "Config/servers.dat" folder is completely updated and ALL previous connections will be erased, all logins and saved passwords and server names!
I updated MT5 to build 4150 (several MT5 instances), and everything is fine with the settings, indicators attached, with the names of the server, with the connections and so on. I think - no problem with that. Just some issue with two Market indicators but it was already reported to the Russian forum to the developers.Because I do not have this issue.
So, I do not have thos issue with "losing those settings for trading accounts' connections".
But if you feel that this is the bug (together with some other issues) so it is better to post it in specialized 4150 build thread in Russian forum (here) with all your technical data, and if the developers of MT5 are able to reproduce this issue so it is the bug, and if they could not reproduce this issue so it is not a bug at least from their side.
Your broker is forcing those updates.
Because if you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server so it means that you want to update MT5 to new beta build and you are the beta tester (and this demo account has nothing to do with any trading and any backtesting etc).
So, connect your MT5 with the trading account with the broker - because the broker is decided: when your Metatrader will be updated to the new build.
What does MetaQuotes-Demo have to do with it? no one trades with this broker or account, MetaQuotes is not a broker natively, so it doesn't make sense.
Initially, the problem is that no one asks whether you want to update the terminal or not, I think that this should be an option at least when you first start the terminal.
If the broker forces or forces the user to update his terminal, he reports this as an error (Old version)
The problem is that this should be optional and user adjustable.
I don't want to blame MT5 or the MQL team or administration for errors, I want to help with future updates. I just ask to be heard.
Try to roll back your MT5 version to the previous one and you will lose all your connections to brokers. I can even send you a file of the previous version of the MT5 terminal.
A simple example, I don't want to use the latest update because... the previous one worked without new bugs.
I downgrade and lose all my saved connections.
You can somehow export/import these settings. Developers often write code on different machines and use the SVN/TortoiseHG version control system
I'm not asking you to create a model, just make it an option in the MT5 settings to encrypt /don't encrypt. This is the simplest solution
What does MetaQuotes-Demo have to do with it? no one trades with this broker or account, MetaQuotes is not a broker natively, so it doesn't make sense.
Initially, the problem is that no one asks whether you want to update the terminal or not, I think that this should be an option at least when you first start the terminal.
If the broker forces or forces the user to update his terminal, he reports this as an error (Old version)
The problem is that this should be optional and user adjustable.
I don't want to blame MT5 or the MQL team or administration for errors, I want to help with future updates. I just ask to be heard.
Try to roll back your MT5 version to the previous one and you will lose all your connections to brokers. I can even send you a file of the previous version of the MT5 terminal.
A simple example, I don't want to use the latest update because... the previous one worked without new bugs.
I downgrade and lose all my saved connections.
You can somehow export/import these settings. Developers often write code on different machines and use the SVN/TortoiseHG version control system
I'm not asking you to create a model, just make it an option in the MT5 settings to encrypt /don't encrypt. This is the simplest solution
it's the right solution now, but how do we downgrade to the previous version?
see if anything changes after you have deleted all your historical and testing data. And then re download it all again. I have done this after virtually all mtx updates due to backtest results often being different after an update of mtx. This goes for both mt4 and mt5, albeit I do not do it after every single update of mt5.
it's the right solution now, but how do we downgrade to the previous version?
This is up to the broker. Chat to them about it. It is up to the broker if they will or can allow you to downgrade. Their server has to allow it, so you have to ask them.