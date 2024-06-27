New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - page 2
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after complete reinstallation on macos
Metatrader5 closes if I open the market to reinstall my purchases???
I confirm the problem with the Indicators on the latest build ....
This version update broke all my chart indicators.
None of them work. I lost all indicators from the Market.
Please let me know what you need to diagnose this issue or how I can easily revert back to the previous version.
Thank you.
This version update broke all my chart indicators.
None of them work. I lost all indicators from the Market.
Please let me know what you need to diagnose this issue or how I can easily revert back to the previous version.
Thank you.
I have the same issue,
is possible to revert back to previous mt5 version build 4040?
what? the developers or beta testers never thought to see what would happen if they changed the chart timeframe? omg.
I was thinking this exactly. They rushed the update unnecessarily.
I have the same issue,
is possible to revert back to previous mt5 version build 4040?
I doubt it. You would have to contact your broker and ask them. It would be up to them if they will allow you to do so.
I doubt it. You would have to contact your broker and ask them. It would be up to them if they will allow you to do so.