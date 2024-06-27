New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - page 2

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after complete reinstallation on macos

Metatrader5 closes if I open the market to reinstall my purchases???

 
Guys, the indicators can't load in the chart when you timeframes are changed. And it doesn't show any error in the journal.
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César García-Herreros #: Guys, the indicators can't load in the chart when you timeframes are changed. And it doesn't show any error in the journal.

I confirm the problem with the Indicators on the latest build ....

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

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Fernando Carreiro, 2024.01.21 00:16

The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.

Judging from my own Market products, the indicators compiled locally are working correctly, but the exact same version pulled from the Market malfunctions when the time-frame is changed.

So, it seems that Market version, which has an extra layer of licensing encapsulation, is malfunctioning.

It was originally functioning correctly, but as soon as I changed the time-frame, it stops functioned correctly until you restart the terminal.

Both charts have the exact same Indicator, but the top chart is the local version, and the bottom chart is the Market version.

Please note that the local version was not recompiled. It is still the same executable as when it was uploaded to the Market for validation.


After restarting the terminal ...

And after changing the time-frame again on both, the local version behaves correctly, but the Market version malfunctions ...

 

This version update broke all my chart indicators.

None of them work. I lost all indicators from the Market.

Please let me know what you need to diagnose this issue or how I can easily revert back to the previous version.


Thank you.

 
Dane J. #:

This version update broke all my chart indicators.

None of them work. I lost all indicators from the Market.

Please let me know what you need to diagnose this issue or how I can easily revert back to the previous version.


Thank you.

I have the same issue,


is possible to revert back to previous mt5 version build 4040? 



 
what? the developers or beta testers never thought to see what would happen if they changed the chart timeframe? omg.
 
Revo Trades #:
what? the developers or beta testers never thought to see what would happen if they changed the chart timeframe? omg.

I was thinking this exactly. They rushed the update unnecessarily. 

 
Francisco Gomes Da Silva #:

I have the same issue,


is possible to revert back to previous mt5 version build 4040? 



I doubt it. You would have to contact your broker and ask them. It would be up to them if they will allow you to do so.

 
Revo Trades #:

I doubt it. You would have to contact your broker and ask them. It would be up to them if they will allow you to do so.

There is a Telegram channel with old builds of MT5. It's possible to downgrade that way.
 
I have been using some free MT5 indicators for more than two years without any problem. However, during this weekend, all of them, already downloaded from "MARKET", or, deleted, and downloaded again, that should have a "DLL" check box on its inicial (indicator) popup box first folder, when installed at any MT5 asset graphic, do not show up with such "DLL" box, causing error, when we have them installed on the graphics (100% of the cases). They got installed, and works, but, when you change the time frame, or saves it in an indicator´s template, they did not work, at all, on the screen, or any new screen. ("Allow DLL..." on the "Options" tools is always checked). I have reinstalled the MT5 platform, on two notebooks, thru 2 different brokers, and directly from MT5.com, but, the issue is the always same. So, I guess the problem could be a new "MARKET" issue, not disclosed yet??? Changes in the download / use policies? Or any new bug? Please help? Thanks 
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