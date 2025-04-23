Latest update (build 4150) - page 8

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have the same problem with all my MT5 indicators (all from MQL5) ...

 
ionut_34 #:

I'm logged in, the indicators appear when i open MT5 but when i change timeframe they disappear from the chart

I have the same problem !!!!

 

I have the same problem, after the weekend, all indicators running crazy. 

 
My MT5 was updated to the build 4153, and seems, everything was fixed now (I checked with several Market indicators by changing timeframes, and everything works).

For information.
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Sergey Golubev #: My MT5 was updated to the build 4153, and seems, everything was fixed now (I checked with several Market indicators by changing timeframes, and everything works). For information.
I confirmed. My brokers have also pushed out build 4153 and the problem seems to have been corrected.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
My MT5 was updated to the build 4153, and seems, everything was fixed now (I checked with several Market indicators by changing timeframes, and everything works).

For information.

I checked with 3 Market indicators, and it was fixed (I changed timeframes of the chart):

--------------------------

I did not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo for this update (the brokers pushed for this update).

 
all good now
 

Everything is back to normal! Finally!

Have a productive week everyone!

 
Looks  like doing a restart now fixes the problem, restart did not work a few hours ago, so i suspect they fixed something server side that this update needs.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I confirmed. My brokers have also pushed out build 4153 and the problem seems to have been corrected.
my version is still 4150 and indicators are not working. how can I update to 4153?
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