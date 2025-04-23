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So, is there a specific fix for incorrectly working custom indicators now?
And btw, downloading previous versions from Telegram channel is NOT an option for everyone because it has only Windows versions, no MAC os.
And if someone has a previous MT5 verion for MAC os I would appreciate if you could share it.
same issue here. is there any way we could download and install a previous version? that's so messed up.
I attached my RSI for today :)))) I've never saw RSI like this :))))
So, is there a specific fix for incorrectly working custom indicators now?
And btw, downloading previous versions from Telegram channel is NOT an option for everyone because it has only Windows versions, no MAC os.
After replacing files I get this error.
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community at all times, otherwise your MQL5.com Market purchases will not work.
Not the reason! I'm logged in to the community and its all one big mass. a bug in your update this weekend. Please fix/reverse this update. many people are simply stuck for now!
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community at all times, otherwise your MQL5.com Market purchases will not work.
Not the reason. I'm logged to the community and many indicators stopped working. paid and free.
same issue here. is there any way we could download and install a previous version? that's so messed up.
I attached my RSI for today :)))) I've never saw RSI like this :))))
No problem with rsi, and not a problem with any indicator except some indicators from the Market.
The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.
same problem, some custom indicators appear to work fine but when I change timeframe or symbol they either disappear or malfunction. ok back to naked charting and manual trade management coz I don't know how it would also mess up my EA.
same here