Latest update (build 4150) - page 6

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So, is there a specific fix for incorrectly working custom indicators now?

And btw, downloading previous versions from Telegram channel is NOT an option for everyone because it has only Windows versions, no MAC os.

And if someone has a previous MT5 verion for MAC os I would appreciate if you could share it.

 
Mark ODonnell #:

same issue here. is there any way we could download and install a previous version? that's so messed up.

I attached my RSI for today :)))) I've never saw RSI like this :))))

Look at post 42 of this thread.
 
Andrew Roth #:

So, is there a specific fix for incorrectly working custom indicators now?

And btw, downloading previous versions from Telegram channel is NOT an option for everyone because it has only Windows versions, no MAC os.

Windows and MacOS is the same.

Actually there is only Win64 binaries available by meta quotes.

Find your exe files on MacOS and replace them with the downloaded ones. - Close the app before you do so!
 
Dominik Egert #:
Windows and MacOS is the same.

Actually there is only Win64 binaries available by meta quotes.

Find your exe files on MacOS and replace them with the downloaded ones. - Close the app before you do so!
After replacing files I get this error.
 
Andrew Roth #:
After replacing files I get this error.
Have you used an official build number?? I think last one was 4040. - Not sure though
 
After your last update many indicators (free and paid) have stopped working MT5 and are not showing on the screen properly. It has nothing to do with the community log in as you suggested to other users. there is a bug in your update!    
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community at all times, otherwise your MQL5.com Market purchases will not work.

Not the reason! I'm logged in to the community and its all one big mass. a bug in your update this weekend. Please fix/reverse this update. many people are simply stuck for now! 

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community at all times, otherwise your MQL5.com Market purchases will not work.

Not the reason. I'm logged to the community and many indicators stopped working. paid and free.

 
Mark ODonnell #:

same issue here. is there any way we could download and install a previous version? that's so messed up.

I attached my RSI for today :)))) I've never saw RSI like this :))))

No problem with rsi, and not a problem with any indicator except some indicators from the Market.


Fernando Carreiro #:
The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.
 
Michael Bibe #:

same problem, some custom indicators appear to work fine but when I change timeframe or symbol they either disappear or malfunction. ok back to naked charting and manual trade management coz I don't know how it would also mess up my EA.


same here

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