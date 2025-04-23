Latest update (build 4150) - page 9

New comment
 
Sergey Golubev #:
My MT5 was updated to the build 4153, and seems, everything was fixed now (I checked with several Market indicators by changing timeframes, and everything works).

For information.
my version is still 4150 and indicators are not working. how can I update to 4153?
 
Mee too, I have the same problem,  this is very annoying, i missed so few scalp opportunities because of this error, Also few Losses,  Please fix this ASAP
 
Amy2023 #:
my version is still 4150 and indicators are not working. how can I update to 4153?


In terminal click Help - Update - Check updates/update to Beta version

 
Andrew Roth #:


In terminal click Help - Update - Check updates/update to Beta version

thanks. meanwhile it updated after a restart automatically to 4153 and it seems to be alright.
 
After updating to the 4153, seems all right 
[Deleted]  
@Amy2023 #: my version is still 4150 and indicators are not working. how can I update to 4153?

Try this ...


You can also restart the terminal or connect to a different broker if you use more than one.

If all that fails, then try updating with a "beta" release, but please be careful and use that only as a last resort.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Try this ...


You can also restart the terminal or connect to a different broker if you use more than one.

If all that fails, then try updating with a "beta" release, but please be careful and use that only as a last resort.

Thank you very much. Meanwhile, after a restart, all instances were updated automatically to version 4153 and everthing seems to work alright.
 
I suggest, and that's how I do it when rolling back, I copy the .exe files into the folder and then I start the terminal in /portable mode, so that my original data folders stay untouched.

 

from yesterday all indicators not work on meta trader please check .

[Deleted]  
@dasilva Mandeiro #: from yesterday all indicators not work on meta trader please check .

Please read the thread before you post!

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Latest update (build 4150)

Fernando Carreiro, 2024.01.22 12:46

I confirmed. My brokers have also pushed out build 4153 and the problem seems to have been corrected.
1234567891011
New comment