Latest update (build 4150) - page 9
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My MT5 was updated to the build 4153, and seems, everything was fixed now (I checked with several Market indicators by changing timeframes, and everything works).
For information.
my version is still 4150 and indicators are not working. how can I update to 4153?
In terminal click Help - Update - Check updates/update to Beta version
In terminal click Help - Update - Check updates/update to Beta version
Try this ...
You can also restart the terminal or connect to a different broker if you use more than one.
If all that fails, then try updating with a "beta" release, but please be careful and use that only as a last resort.
Try this ...
You can also restart the terminal or connect to a different broker if you use more than one.
If all that fails, then try updating with a "beta" release, but please be careful and use that only as a last resort.
from yesterday all indicators not work on meta trader please check .
Please read the thread before you post!