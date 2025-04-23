Latest update (build 4150) - page 5
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The problem seems to be affecting the Market products, but not the locally compiled custom indicators.
Judging from my own Market products, the indicators compiled locally are working correctly, but the exact same version pulled from the Market malfunctions when the time-frame is changed.
So, it seems that Market version, which has an extra layer of licensing encapsulation, is malfunctioning.
It was originally functioning correctly, but as soon as I changed the time-frame, it stops functioned correctly until you restart the terminal.
Both charts have the exact same Indicator, but the top chart is the local version, and the bottom chart is the Market version.Please note that the local version was not recompiled. It is still the same executable as when it was uploaded to the Market for validation.
After restarting the terminal ...
And after changing the time-frame again on both, the local version behaves correctly, but the Market version malfunctions ...
Same issue
Hi Dominik, could please provide me a link for rolling back to build 3003. Thanks
Here is the link to the Telegram Group, where you can download other versions (how to get the link):go to Andrey Khatimlianskii profile to find the link to telegram group for "MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive"
HINT: You cannot downgrade to any version, as the TradingServers will not accept older versions, usually there is some grace period where you can use older builds, but a 3003 build will not connect to any current trading servers.
Here is the link to the Telegram Group, where you can download other versions (how to get the link):go to Andrey Khatimlianskii profile to find the link to telegram group for "MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive"
HINT: You cannot downgrade to any version, as the TradingServers will not accept older versions, usually there is some grace period where you can use older builds, but a 3003 build will not connect to any current trading servers.
Thank you
same problem, some custom indicators appear to work fine but when I change timeframe or symbol they either disappear or malfunction. ok back to naked charting and manual trade management coz I don't know how it would also mess up my EA.
Please read this entire topic before posting, namely post #21. Already reported: #13 on English forum, and #42 on Russian forum.
Same issue
Same issue here, indicator works fine when terminal starts , change time frame and indicator no longer shows up.
Was not so long ago, another update was causing all kinds of issues meaning we kept getting updates for a week to fix it, now another one.
Dealing with updates is no joke if you are running several terminals on multiple computers , especially updates that break stuff.
Please meta quotes dont make traders get heart attack anytime there is an update, cause it was just a few moths ago we had major issues with update , and now so soon back to same place.
Cause the time we spend on failed updates is loosing money, trading time is spent sorting out issues with update.
Also i notice the mt5 terminal is also intermittently locking / freezing.
This could in part be cause since the update we now have failing indicators that sometimes not show up at all, or show garbage.
Could be that deleting this failing indicators could stop the freezing , but thats not really an option , unless you dont want to use indicators for trading.
But please add freezing locking up terminal to issues since update, by locking up freezing i mean the terminal intermittently does not respond to mouse input on its GUI.
edit::
seems the terminal is getting slower the longer its on, the locking freezing up is getting worse, can no longer use the terminal; at this point
this update could turn out to get very expensive for me.
don't know if this helps. I run all my MT5 inside Docker - this way the image is 100% restored after a restart with all settings and binary file versions.
Though, sometimes MT5 stopped working for me too because I refused to upgrade for 6 months or so... 😥
same issue here. is there any way we could download and install a previous version? that's so messed up.
I attached my RSI for today :)))) I've never saw RSI like this :))))