Latest update (build 4150) - page 4
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Initially, the problem is that no one asks whether you want to update the terminal or not, I think that this should be an option at least when you first start the terminal.
I don't want to blame MT5 or the MQL team or administration for errors, I want to help with future updates. I just ask to be heard.
For example, I do not drink coffee with milk (because the milk is not good for my health). And I will not drink coffee with milk even if you come to my city with gun (because I am not affraid for bandits). But from your side - you are going to force the company to do something ... you are not asking, you are forcing them (with something/issue which you have but I do not).
:)
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So, I already provided some information about how to report something which you may consider as the bug:
After updating MT5, the file in the "Config/servers.dat" folder is completely updated and ALL previous connections will be erased, all logins and saved passwords and server names!
If you downgrade, you will lose this data. I recently encountered this situation myself when I needed to uninstall an installed update.
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latest update
Anton Kondratev, 2024.01.21 09:37
Try to roll back your MT5 version to the previous one and you will lose all your connections to brokers. I can even send you a file of the previous version of the MT5 terminal.
A simple example, I don't want to use the latest update because... the previous one worked without new bugs.
I downgrade and lose all my saved connections.
This is up to the broker. Chat to them about it. It is up to the broker if they will or can allow you to downgrade. Their server has to allow it, so you have to ask them.
The Metatrader5 Desktop application does the live update automatically to the latest version 5.00 build 4152, so why do I have to chat with the broker if I want to downgrade to the previous version?
With the previous version, the market indicators work fine but suddenly, just after updating MT5 to this latest version ( version 5.00 build 4152, 20 Jan 2024 ), the indicators from the MQL5 market is no longer appear in the charts.
The Metatrader5 Desktop application does the live update automatically to the latest version 5.00 build 4152, so why do I have to chat with the broker if I want to downgrade to the previous version?
With the previous version, the market indicators work fine but suddenly, just after updating MT5 to this latest version ( version 5.00 build 4152, 20 Jan 2024 ), the indicators from the MQL5 market is no longer appear in the charts.
if all you want to do is argue, then maybe you need to go to a fight forum. This aint a forum for fighting or trolling.
The broker will often have a couple older versions that they can give out that do not automaticly update. But they only give them out for very specific reasons. And if you argue with them, then they will not give it to you, just out of spite.
if all you want to do is argue, then maybe you need to go to a fight forum. This aint a forum for fighting or trolling.
The broker will often have a couple older versions that they can give out that do not automaticly update. But they only give them out for very specific reasons. And if you argue with them, then they will not give it to you, just out of spite.
ooh, I'm sorry but I don't think that my question is aggresive so it will give the impression of beating or fighting. I don't understand and I'm just asking, that's all.
Thank you.
I do the same. But I lost the data.
Hi Dominik, could please provide me a link for rolling back to build 3003. Thanks