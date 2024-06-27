New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - page 3

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@Leopoldo Cotta #: I have been using some free MT5 indicators for more than two years without any problem. However, during this weekend, all of them, already downloaded from "MARKET", or, deleted, and downloaded again, that should have a "DLL" check box on its inicial (indicator) popup box first folder, when installed at any MT5 asset graphic, do not show up with such "DLL" box, causing error, when we have them installed on the graphics (100% of the cases). They got installed, and works, but, when you change the time frame, or saves it in an indicator´s template, they did not work, at all, on the screen, or any new screen. ("Allow DLL..." on the "Options" tools is always checked). I have reinstalled the MT5 platform, on two notebooks, thru 2 different brokers, and directly from MT5.com, but, the issue is the always same. So, I guess the problem could be a new "MARKET" issue, not disclosed yet??? Changes in the download / use policies? Or any new bug? Please help? Thanks 

I think you may be mistaken about the DLL usage. Market products don't use and are not allowed to use DLL calls.

If your indicators use DLL calls, then they were not obtained from this website's Market section.

However, as for the problem with the time-frame change, that has been confirmed and reported (see my post #13).

 
I dumped some MT5 because it causes endless problems. People having purchased products for the horrible MT5 platform should be able to use these on MT4. Not having to purchase again!
 

Dears, 

In addition to indicators, the back tester behaves very weirdly when custom indicators are used in EA. The process works once you start your MetaTrader, and that's it! You can't launch other backtests, it shows nothing, no errors, no trades. If someone from the technical team can contact me, I can share more details in a video recording. The same has already been shared with the service desk.

It is only related to products downloaded from the marketplace; locally compiled products are working fine. Also market products on older version like December one are also working fine.



Regards

Lio

 
Andriy Moraru #:
There is a Telegram channel with old builds of MT5. It's possible to downgrade that way.

Can you share the link here or PM me?

[Deleted]  
@Romeu Bertho #: Can you share the link here or PM me?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Latest update (build 4150)

Dominik Egert, 2024.01.21 15:48

Here is the link to the Telegram Group, where you can download other versions (how to get the link):

go to Andrey Khatimlianskii profile to find the link to telegram group for "MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive"

HINT: You cannot downgrade to any version, as the TradingServers will not accept older versions, usually there is some grace period where you can use older builds, but a 3003 build will not connect to any current trading servers.


 

Our customers are reporting similar issues. Market Indciators are not drawing when switching timeframes

I have tested this and can recreate the issue. The indicator is still attached to the chart but not drawing on the chart.

Some of our indicators have hotkeys to force a redraw which is a workaround of sorts

Hopefully Metaquotes can find this regression soon

[Deleted]  
@James Cater #: Our customers are reporting similar issues. Market Indciators are not drawing when switching timeframes. I have tested this and can recreate the issue. The indicator is still attached to the chart but not drawing on the chart. Some of our indicators have hotkeys to force a redraw which is a workaround of sorts. Hopefully Metaquotes can find this regression soon

Already confirmed and reported in post #13 here, and on post #42 in the Russian thread.

 
Dane J. #:

This version update broke all my chart indicators.

None of them work. I lost all indicators from the Market.

Please let me know what you need to diagnose this issue or how I can easily revert back to the previous version.


Thank you.

Me too... so far no logical answer from MQL...  I got: "log in to your account ?!?!?"   

 I'm logged in...nothing.

 
Ran Wishko #:

Me too... so far no logical answer from MQL...  I got: "log in to your account ?!?!?"   

 I'm logged in...nothing.

This issue was discussed from yesterday morning, and there is one thread for that ...
seems, you discovered it now only (and everybody knows it since yesterday morning).

More information:

It is about some indicators from the Market (because the other custom indicators work file with not a problem at all).

And the discussion about it is going on this thread by 5 pages with the reply of admin (reply of the developers):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/460916

Latest update (build 4150) - My expert advisors stop working in MT5 backtesting
Latest update (build 4150) - My expert advisors stop working in MT5 backtesting
  • 2024.01.19
  • www.mql5.com
Are these the standard indicators. The last update have got errors,i have an expert advisor who opened operations in the backtest and since this last operation the backtest does not open any operations. The problem is that i like to use mt5 with custom indicators  instead of using tradingview,   ea for trade management works fine
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I think you may be mistaken about the DLL usage. Market products don't use and are not allowed to use DLL calls.

If your indicators use DLL calls, then they were not obtained from this website's Market section.

However, as for the problem with the time-frame change, that has been confirmed and reported (see my post #13).

Those Market indicators that do not work after the last update also won't let you make any changes to them and save, or bring them up as part of a saved Template, they mismatch or simply not showing up at all.

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