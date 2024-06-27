New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think you may be mistaken about the DLL usage. Market products don't use and are not allowed to use DLL calls.
If your indicators use DLL calls, then they were not obtained from this website's Market section.
However, as for the problem with the time-frame change, that has been confirmed and reported (see my post #13).
Dears,
In addition to indicators, the back tester behaves very weirdly when custom indicators are used in EA. The process works once you start your MetaTrader, and that's it! You can't launch other backtests, it shows nothing, no errors, no trades. If someone from the technical team can contact me, I can share more details in a video recording. The same has already been shared with the service desk.
It is only related to products downloaded from the marketplace; locally compiled products are working fine. Also market products on older version like December one are also working fine.
Regards
Lio
There is a Telegram channel with old builds of MT5. It's possible to downgrade that way.
Can you share the link here or PM me?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Latest update (build 4150)
Dominik Egert, 2024.01.21 15:48
Here is the link to the Telegram Group, where you can download other versions (how to get the link):go to Andrey Khatimlianskii profile to find the link to telegram group for "MetaTrader 4 and 5 archive"
HINT: You cannot downgrade to any version, as the TradingServers will not accept older versions, usually there is some grace period where you can use older builds, but a 3003 build will not connect to any current trading servers.
Our customers are reporting similar issues. Market Indciators are not drawing when switching timeframes
I have tested this and can recreate the issue. The indicator is still attached to the chart but not drawing on the chart.
Some of our indicators have hotkeys to force a redraw which is a workaround of sorts
Hopefully Metaquotes can find this regression soon
Already confirmed and reported in post #13 here, and on post #42 in the Russian thread.
This version update broke all my chart indicators.
None of them work. I lost all indicators from the Market.
Please let me know what you need to diagnose this issue or how I can easily revert back to the previous version.
Thank you.
Me too... so far no logical answer from MQL... I got: "log in to your account ?!?!?"
I'm logged in...nothing.
Me too... so far no logical answer from MQL... I got: "log in to your account ?!?!?"
I'm logged in...nothing.
This issue was discussed from yesterday morning, and there is one thread for that ...
seems, you discovered it now only (and everybody knows it since yesterday morning).
More information:
It is about some indicators from the Market (because the other custom indicators work file with not a problem at all).
And the discussion about it is going on this thread by 5 pages with the reply of admin (reply of the developers):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/460916
I think you may be mistaken about the DLL usage. Market products don't use and are not allowed to use DLL calls.
If your indicators use DLL calls, then they were not obtained from this website's Market section.
However, as for the problem with the time-frame change, that has been confirmed and reported (see my post #13).
Those Market indicators that do not work after the last update also won't let you make any changes to them and save, or bring them up as part of a saved Template, they mismatch or simply not showing up at all.