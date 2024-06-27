New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - page 5
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I've got an issue migrating my EAs onto VPS since latest updates.
How do I need to recode my EA in order to be able to migrate it?
Journal says: "failed to load program (546)"
Any idea what that means and what I need to change?
After update (4158)
The Expert Advisor is not initialized on the chart.
Today is Saturday.
But earlier - Expert Advisor was initialized normally on the chart.
After update (4158)
The Expert Advisor is not initialized on the chart.
Today is Saturday.
But earlier - Expert Advisor was initialized normally on the chart.
Did you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo for updates?
Because, I think - 4158 is the beta build (for beta testers).
How did you update to 4158?
Did you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo for updates?
Because, I think - 4158 is the beta build (for beta testers).
How do I view this version of the report? i used to use MLQ5 signals to monitor the forward testing of my EA (especially tracking daily drawdown)
Connect your MT5 with trading account (trading account with trades) - View - Reports.
And on the top right corner of report:
Hi,
The 4150 build had some issues with MQL5.com Market purchases, but you should be able to update to 4153 build which has corrected these problems.
Make sure that you are constantly logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your silvioit login.
If you need to install your purchases again, they will not require an extra activation if it is on the same computer or VPS they were previously installed.
The 4150 build had some issues with MQL5.com Market purchases, but you should be able to update to 4153 build which has corrected these problems.
Make sure that you are constantly logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your silvioit login.
If you need to install your purchases again, they will not require an extra activation if it is on the same computer or VPS they were previously installed.