New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - page 5

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We want order new feature. Change notice position for "buy and sell" position and smaller space on the chart. Just watch and follow my images. 
 

I've got an issue migrating my EAs onto VPS since latest updates.

How do I need to recode my EA in order to be able to migrate it?

Journal says: "failed to load program (546)"

Any idea what that means and what I need to change?


 

After update (4158)

The Expert Advisor is not initialized on the chart.

Today is Saturday.

But earlier - Expert Advisor was initialized normally on the chart.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:

After update (4158)

The Expert Advisor is not initialized on the chart.

Today is Saturday.

But earlier - Expert Advisor was initialized normally on the chart.

How did you update to 4158?
Did you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo for updates?
Because, I think - 4158 is the beta build (for beta testers).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
How did you update to 4158?
Did you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo for updates?
Because, I think - 4158 is the beta build (for beta testers).
Yes. I connected to metaquotes 24/7 ))))
I forgot that these are all beta versions. I was afraid that this would happen to clients too.
 
How do I view this version of the report? i used to use MLQ5 signals to monitor the forward testing of my EA (especially tracking daily drawdown)
 
Maninder Singh Girn #:
How do I view this version of the report? i used to use MLQ5 signals to monitor the forward testing of my EA (especially tracking daily drawdown)

Connect your MT5 with trading account (trading account with trades) - View - Reports.
And on the top right corner of report:

  • Save as HTML 
  • Save as PDF
 
Hi,
Wiith the 4150 version, how do I “recover” my custom indicators (almost everyone from the mql5 market)?

I have to reinstall them?
Thank you

Silvio Corrao
 
silvioit #:
Hi,
Wiith the 4150 version, how do I “recover” my custom indicators (almost everyone from the mql5 market)?

I have to reinstall them?
Thank you

Silvio Corrao

The 4150 build had some issues with MQL5.com Market purchases, but you should be able to update to 4153 build which has corrected these problems.

Make sure that you are constantly logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your silvioit login.

If you need to install your purchases again, they will not require an extra activation if it is on the same computer or VPS they were previously installed.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The 4150 build had some issues with MQL5.com Market purchases, but you should be able to update to 4153 build which has corrected these problems.

Make sure that you are constantly logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your silvioit login.

If you need to install your purchases again, they will not require an extra activation if it is on the same computer or VPS they were previously installed.

Thank you, Eleni
The version is 4190, but on MacBook, and the name is wine64.
And I don’t know where are all my indicators.
Where are they all gone?
Thank you
Silvio Corrao
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