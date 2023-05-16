Hello everyone

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Hello everyone 🙂

I'm new here and I hope you are well?

I have a few questions:
  1. is there a presentation section or can we ask questions directly like I just did?
  2. Is there an official Discord for MQL5 or just the Forum?
  3. I thought I saw on the website that there are voice chat rooms?
  4. do you have the name of a third party software to make schemas like the attached picture?
  5. do you have a link to the forum rules? 
Thank you in advance for all your insights,
Sincerely,
ZeroCafeine 😊

Translated with DeepL
[Deleted]  
  1. This is a forum. This is where you ask questions to the community. But please choose the correct section before you post a question.
        General
  2. There is no official Discord.
  3. There are no voice chat rooms, but there are public channels, and private group chats, all text-based.
  4. Discussing products, signals, or 3rd party products/services is not allowed on the forum
  5. Forum rules and recommendations
    General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
    https://www.mql5.com/en/about/rules
[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine: 4) do you have the name of a third party software to make schemas like the attached picture?

The image you attached is not of 3rd party software, but from a public MQL5 Article here on the website.

Articles

Learn how to design a trading system by Standard Deviation

Mohamed Abdelmaaboud, 2022.07.18 16:45

Here is a new article in our series about how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicators in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. In this new article, we will learn how to design a trading system by Standard Deviation indicator.

Also available in French ...

Articles

Apprenez à concevoir un système de trading basé sur l'Ecart-Type (Standard Deviation)

Mohamed Abdelmaaboud, 2023.04.20 09:45

Voici un nouvel article de notre série sur la conception d’un système de trading à l'aide des indicateurs techniques les plus populaires sur la plateforme de trading MetaTrader 5. Dans ce nouvel article, nous allons apprendre à concevoir un système de trading basé sur l'indicateur Standard Deviation (écart-type).
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[Deleted]  
By the way, there is also a French forum if you prefer not to use the translations.
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