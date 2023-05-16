Hello everyone 🙂

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ZeroCafeine: 4) do you have the name of a third party software to make schemas like the attached picture?
The image you attached is not of 3rd party software, but from a public MQL5 Article here on the website.
Learn how to design a trading system by Standard Deviation
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud, 2022.07.18 16:45Here is a new article in our series about how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicators in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. In this new article, we will learn how to design a trading system by Standard Deviation indicator.
Also available in French ...
Apprenez à concevoir un système de trading basé sur l'Ecart-Type (Standard Deviation)
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud, 2023.04.20 09:45Voici un nouvel article de notre série sur la conception d’un système de trading à l'aide des indicateurs techniques les plus populaires sur la plateforme de trading MetaTrader 5. Dans ce nouvel article, nous allons apprendre à concevoir un système de trading basé sur l'indicateur Standard Deviation (écart-type).
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By the way, there is also a French forum if you prefer not to use the translations.
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I'm new here and I hope you are well?
I have a few questions:
Sincerely,
ZeroCafeine 😊
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