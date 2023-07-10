the spread in a candle ?
You should search before posting. Did you ?
The spread of a candle is the minimum during that candle.
tks you Alain Verleyen
Would you please have a link on the subject 😊?, or the link that I couldn't find and that chatgpt refused to give me 😊
and do you know why the minimum spread is displayed on the candle? what is the purpose of the minimum? I don't see one.
tks you Alain Verleyen
Would you please have a link on the subject 😊?, or the link that I couldn't find and that chatgpt refused to give me 😊
and do you know why the minimum spread is displayed on the candle? what is the purpose of the minimum? I don't see one.
I will not search for you, sorry.
Anyway there is nothing more to say, it's the minimum. And only MetaQuotes could answer why they have chosen it.
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I have a small question about the spread which is displayed here on the right window (see photos), how is it calculated? Is it the average of the spreads or the spread at the beginning or end of the candle in the case of a h1 candle for example?
Best regards
Zerocafeine 😊