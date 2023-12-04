Stop Level = 0
Yes, this is normal in low or zero spread ECN brokers, the stop loss can be placed as close to the price as you want.
Zero stop level may mean that the broker uses an external stop level management mechanism. In this case, the actual stop level is not zero, you just have no way of knowing this value.
If the stop level is zero, then either it is really zero, or it is just hidden.
Yes, many dealing desk brokers may use a Stops Level and Freeze Levels for exactly that purpose.
However, many non-dealing desk brokers (e.g. ECN) may not use them and operate directly via their liquidity providers instead.
Please read the following ... Broker selection
- 2023.05.02
- www.mql5.com
Tks you, what's mean ECN ?
ECN brokers offer low spread or zero spread commission based trading accounts.
So, instead of having a larger spread, you have a fixed commission and a low or zero spread in every trade.
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