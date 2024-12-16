Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - page 5
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On Mac they have to go to the MetaEditor to open the data folder?
There is no 'File/Open Data Folder' in the terminal as in the image I attached?
If all of the above is affirmative, I would find it unbelievable on MQ's part. :-P
Remember that MetaTrader has always been a Windows application first and foremost. That has not changed yet.
It's use on Mac and Linux are just kludges that make use of emulation or virtualisation, which has some disadvantages.
On Mac they have to go to the MetaEditor to open the data folder?
There is no 'File/Open Data Folder' in the terminal as in the image I attached?
If all of the above is affirmative, I would find it unbelievable on MQ's part. :-P
No. From the data folder it doesn't work because the structure of the folders is not the same, it needs to be from the "Common data folder", see the procedure I posted. And the command for the "Common data folder" is on MetaEditor only.
On a Mac, the path using the Finder (more or less equivalent to Windows Explorer) is like this (from bottom to top) :
EDIT: MT5 and ME are exactly the same, what is different is the external environment which needs some adjustments compared to usual procedures.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Invalid License for all EA (even free ones)
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.04.26 22:19
Remember that MetaTrader has always been a Windows application first and foremost. That has not changed yet.
It's use on Mac and Linux are just kludges that make use of emulation or virtualisation, which has some disadvantages.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Invalid License for all EA (even free ones)
Alain Verleyen, 2023.04.26 22:32
No. From the data folder it doesn't work because the structure of the folders is not the same, it needs to be from the "Common data folder", see the procedure I posted. And the command for the "Common data folder" is on MetaEditor only.
On a Mac, the path using the Finder (more or less equivalent to Windows Explorer) is like this (from bottom to top) :
EDIT: MT5 and ME are exactly the same, what is different is the external environment which needs some adjustments compared to usual procedures.
Interesting. I was unaware of all this. Thanks guys!
Interesting. I was unaware of all this. Thanks guys!
Please note that this is using Crossover, which is done by MetaQuotes to build their Mac package.
There are other possibilities to use MT5 on a Mac, and so the folders structure could be different.
From MT5, try the following :
1. Press F4 to open MetaEditor.
2. In MetaEditor, File Menu, click on "Open Common Data Folder".
3. In the explorer window, click 2 times on the Up arrow, until your are on "MetaQuotes" folder.
4. Still in explorer window, double click to open "Tester" folder, then the same to open "LiveUpdate" folder.
5. Delete the files in this LiveUpdate folder.
6. Restart MT5.
Good morning,
This all seems to work, thank you!
Hi, I am running MT5 on the Mac. Never had an issue to load my TradePanel MT5 which I bought in Dec 23. Recently, it refuses to activate with message on Experts Tab as "Invalid License". i have contacted the Seller and he cannot do anything about this.
Kindly advise how do I resolve this?
Many thanks.
Hi, I am running MT5 on the Mac. Never had an issue to load my TradePanel MT5 which I bought in Dec 23. Recently, it refuses to activate with message on Experts Tab as "Invalid License". i have contacted the Seller and he cannot do anything about this.
Kindly advise how do I resolve this?
Many thanks.
2. If you're correctly logged in, and your product still doesn't work I suggest the following:
- Delete it from your Terminals Navigator
- Restart the Terminal
- Reinstall the product via the Market tab of your Terminal
Hi, I am running MT5 on the Mac. Never had an issue to load my TradePanel MT5 which I bought in Dec 23. Recently, it refuses to activate with message on Experts Tab as "Invalid License". i have contacted the Seller and he cannot do anything about this.
Kindly advise how do I resolve this?
Many thanks.
It may be the many reasons of this "invalid license":
-----------------------------
But from what I see in your screenshoit - you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader:
Because it is necessary for now to fill Community tab in order to use the purchases (from this announcement):