Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - page 2

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MetaQuotes # :
Using Market programs (demo and paid) requires active MQL5 account in Tools->Options->Community.

I followed all your instructions and it is impossible to add an EA to the chart. It activates and deactivates directly

 
Florian GRAZIANO #:

I followed all your instructions and it is impossible to add an EA to the chart. It activates and deactivates directly

Please provide the Journal log file (not a screenshot).
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Veuillez fournir le fichier journal du journal (pas une capture d'écran).
how ?
 
I tried with other EA's and it's the same.
 
Florian GRAZIANO #:
how ?

Select the Journal Tab in the Toolbox. Then right-click inside the window, and select "Open" in the popup menu.

It will open a Windows Explore window with all the log files, send us the last one(s).


 
Alain Verleyen #:

Sélectionnez l'onglet Journal dans la boîte à outils. Cliquez ensuite avec le bouton droit de la souris dans la fenêtre et sélectionnez "Ouvrir" dans le menu contextuel.

Il ouvrira une fenêtre Windows Explorer avec tous les fichiers journaux, envoyez-nous le(s) dernier(s).


Ok
Files:
20230307.log  9 kb
20230315.log  7 kb
20230316.log  12 kb
20230317.log  4 kb
20230318.log  3 kb
20230320.log  4 kb
20230321.log  9 kb
20230323.log  15 kb
20230324.log  4 kb
20230331.log  7 kb
20230402.log  7 kb
20230413.log  6 kb
20230417.log  6 kb
20230418.log  6 kb
20230419.log  5 kb
20230420.log  58 kb
metaeditor.log  11 kb
 
Florian GRAZIANO #:
Ok

We will check it and get back to you soon.

 
Alexey Petrov # :

We will check it and get back to you soon.

I don't understand why, I did the updates again but there is no working EA.
 
Alexey Petrov #:

Nous le vérifierons et reviendrons vers vous bientôt.


Thanks you

 
Sergey Golubev #:
read my posts above:
I proved that this error does not exist.
Maybe the error does not exist for you but for others it can. I followed all your steps and still have the same isue, free and paid EA.
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