Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - page 2
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I followed all your instructions and it is impossible to add an EA to the chart. It activates and deactivates directly
I followed all your instructions and it is impossible to add an EA to the chart. It activates and deactivates directly
Veuillez fournir le fichier journal du journal (pas une capture d'écran).
how ?
Select the Journal Tab in the Toolbox. Then right-click inside the window, and select "Open" in the popup menu.
It will open a Windows Explore window with all the log files, send us the last one(s).
Sélectionnez l'onglet Journal dans la boîte à outils. Cliquez ensuite avec le bouton droit de la souris dans la fenêtre et sélectionnez "Ouvrir" dans le menu contextuel.
Il ouvrira une fenêtre Windows Explorer avec tous les fichiers journaux, envoyez-nous le(s) dernier(s).
Ok
We will check it and get back to you soon.
We will check it and get back to you soon.
Nous le vérifierons et reviendrons vers vous bientôt.
Thanks you
read my posts above:
I proved that this error does not exist.