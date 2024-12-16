Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - page 4

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Alexey Petrov #:

That's a bug in the current beta version. Please roll back to official release (3661) until it is fixed.

To do this:

It's not working for me. I get the same error over and over. As soon as i install the new installer it gives me the popup that a new update has been downloaded.

 
Dimi Tri #:

It's not working for me. I get the same error over and over. As soon as i install the new installer it gives me the popup that a new update has been downloaded.

And what server are you using ?

Don't use MetaQuotes-Demo, never, unless you have a good reason to do it and you know what you are doing.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

And what server are you using ?

Don't use MetaQuotes-Demo, never, unless you have a good reason to do it and you know what you are doing.

Could that be the reason? I do use MetaQuotes-Demo lol

Edit:

Ok, it works again. Thank you guys <3

 
Dimi Tri #:

Could that be the reason? I do use MetaQuotes-Demo lol

Of course it's the reason.

MetaQuotes-Demo is pushing beta builds automatically, so you became a beta-tester. Never use it if you don't want to be a beta-tester.

Use a broker demo account, it will not happen.

 
Alain Verleyen # :

Of course it's the reason.

MetaQuotes-Demo is pushing beta builds automatically, so you became a beta-tester. Never use it if you don't want to be a beta-tester.

Use a broker demo account, it will not happen.

Good morning

I still have a problem, the problem comes back as soon as I restart the application, I have to re-download the application each time to avoid the problem. I think it does the update once restarted. Do you know how to disable updates?

 
Florian GRAZIANO #:

Good morning

I still have a problem, the problem comes back as soon as I restart the application, I have to re-download the application each time to avoid the problem. I think it does the update once restarted. Do you know how to disable updates?

Did you do that step :

Delete all files from C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall\

You should also delete all files in :

C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate

And you don't connect to MetaQuotes-Demo any more right ?

 
Alain Verleyen # :

As-tu fait cette étape :

Vous devez également supprimer tous les fichiers dans :

C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate

Et vous ne vous connectez plus à MetaQuotes-Demo non ?

I'm on Mac and I can't find the file to delete. 
 
Florian GRAZIANO #I'm on Mac and I can't find the file to delete. 

Do a Crtl+Shift+D on the terminal or go to the 'File\Open Data Folder' and go back a few levels until you reach the 'LiveUpdate' folder.

open

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Do a Crtl+Shift+D on the terminal or go to the 'File\Open Data Folder' and go back a few levels until you reach the 'LiveUpdate' folder.


That doesn't work on a Mac.
 
Florian GRAZIANO #:
I'm on Mac and I can't find the file to delete. 

From MT5, try the following :

1. Press F4 to open MetaEditor.

2. In MetaEditor, File Menu, click on "Open Common Data Folder".

3. In the explorer window, click 2 times on the Up arrow, until your are on "MetaQuotes" folder.

4. Still in explorer window, double click to open "Tester" folder, then the same to open "LiveUpdate" folder.

5. Delete the files in this LiveUpdate folder.

6. Restart MT5.

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