Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - page 4
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That's a bug in the current beta version. Please roll back to official release (3661) until it is fixed.
To do this:
It's not working for me. I get the same error over and over. As soon as i install the new installer it gives me the popup that a new update has been downloaded.
It's not working for me. I get the same error over and over. As soon as i install the new installer it gives me the popup that a new update has been downloaded.
And what server are you using ?
Don't use MetaQuotes-Demo, never, unless you have a good reason to do it and you know what you are doing.
And what server are you using ?
Don't use MetaQuotes-Demo, never, unless you have a good reason to do it and you know what you are doing.
Could that be the reason? I do use MetaQuotes-Demo lol
Edit:
Ok, it works again. Thank you guys <3
Could that be the reason? I do use MetaQuotes-Demo lol
Of course it's the reason.
MetaQuotes-Demo is pushing beta builds automatically, so you became a beta-tester. Never use it if you don't want to be a beta-tester.
Use a broker demo account, it will not happen.
Of course it's the reason.
MetaQuotes-Demo is pushing beta builds automatically, so you became a beta-tester. Never use it if you don't want to be a beta-tester.
Use a broker demo account, it will not happen.
Good morning
I still have a problem, the problem comes back as soon as I restart the application, I have to re-download the application each time to avoid the problem. I think it does the update once restarted. Do you know how to disable updates?
Good morning
I still have a problem, the problem comes back as soon as I restart the application, I have to re-download the application each time to avoid the problem. I think it does the update once restarted. Do you know how to disable updates?
Did you do that step :
Delete all files from C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall\
You should also delete all files in :
C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate
And you don't connect to MetaQuotes-Demo any more right ?
As-tu fait cette étape :
Vous devez également supprimer tous les fichiers dans :
C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate
Et vous ne vous connectez plus à MetaQuotes-Demo non ?
Do a Crtl+Shift+D on the terminal or go to the 'File\Open Data Folder' and go back a few levels until you reach the 'LiveUpdate' folder.
Do a Crtl+Shift+D on the terminal or go to the 'File\Open Data Folder' and go back a few levels until you reach the 'LiveUpdate' folder.
I'm on Mac and I can't find the file to delete.
From MT5, try the following :
1. Press F4 to open MetaEditor.
2. In MetaEditor, File Menu, click on "Open Common Data Folder".
3. In the explorer window, click 2 times on the Up arrow, until your are on "MetaQuotes" folder.
4. Still in explorer window, double click to open "Tester" folder, then the same to open "LiveUpdate" folder.
5. Delete the files in this LiveUpdate folder.
6. Restart MT5.