Invalid license problem
If you are about Market products so the license = activation, and the numbers of activations available are written in your profile here:
www.mql5.com/en/users/hocus1/market
You can delete those products from your Metatrader, and install them once again from same Metatrader, and one activation will be used because of that.
The activation is 1) per username (your forum username which is Community tab login in Metatrader) and 2) per hardware and 3) software, and 4) per authorization method in Windows.
And yes, the activation may be lost because of some Windows update (or because of different authorization method).
Thank you, Mr. Sergey.
According to your reply, the issue was indeed caused by the update from Windows 10 to Windows 11, which triggered an additional activation.
Thank you once again for your help!
Good morning,
Today I noticed that purchased products stopped working due to an “invalid license” issue. My programs' license should allow unlimited use.
Everything was working fine just a few days ago. So far, I’ve found that only the bought products are affected by this issue. Please for feedback.