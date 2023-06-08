MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes - page 6

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This leads to the suggestion to compare the average duration of a run (8 minutes in my actual case) with that of a current one (6h) and if that is significantly larger than the average, then consider this setting as problematic and write it into the Log. Simple but helpful I guess.
 

Matrices:

Am I correct in assuming that if I use for EURUSD :

mD1.CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,COPY_RATES_VERTICAL|COPY_RATES_TIME|COPY_RATES_HIGH|COPY_RATES_LOW|COPY_RATES_SPREAD,TimeCurrent(),10);

I get high, low, (1.0984,1.09464), time (1681862400), and spread - what is spread for daily rates?

So how shall I interpret this:

         matrix mD1;
         mD1.CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,COPY_RATES_VERTICAL|COPY_RATES_OHLCT|COPY_RATES_SPREAD,TimeCurrent(),10);
         Print(mD1);
         mD1.CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,COPY_RATES_VERTICAL|COPY_RATES_TIME|COPY_RATES_HIGH|COPY_RATES_LOW|COPY_RATES_SPREAD,TimeCurrent(),10);
         Print("\n\n",mD1);

=>

[[1.09047,1.09375,1.08846,1.09197,1680739200,5430]
 [1.09189,1.09241,1.08763,1.08978,1680825600,1.581010066691989e-322]
 [1.0896,1.09171,1.08313,1.08615,1681084800,2808.486888863998]
 [1.08611,1.09279,1.08482,1.09129,1681171200,1.581010066691989e-322]
 [1.0912,1.10004,1.09088,1.09915,1681257600,8.344230684430153e-308]
 [1.09893,1.10677,1.09767,1.10472,1681344000,627.0105514440606]
 [1.10471,1.10756,1.09723,1.09951,1681430400,624.972621457757]
 [1.09932,1.09996,1.09092,1.09288,1681689600,6.324040266767956e-322]
 [1.09271,1.09829,1.09211,1.09721,1681776000,11]
 [1.09717,1.0984,1.09464,1.09546,1681862400,0]]


[[1.09375,1.08846,1.08846,1.09197]
 [1.09241,1.08763,1.09189,1.09241]
 [1.09171,1.08313,1680825600,1.581010066691989e-322]
 [1.09279,1.08482,1.08313,1.08615]
 [1.10004,1.09088,1.08611,1.09279]
 [1.10677,1.09767,1681171200,1.581010066691989e-322]
 [1.10756,1.09723,1.09088,1.09915]
 [1.09996,1.09092,1.09893,1.10677]
 [1.09829,1.09211,1681344000,627.0105514440606]
 [1.0984,1.09464,1.09723,1.09951]]
  1. Spread is here ranges from 5430 to 1.581010066691989e-322 ??
  2. 1680739200 - 1681862400 is the time. These values I find in only every third line?
 
Carl Schreiber #:

Matrices:

Am I correct in assuming that if I use for EURUSD :

I get high, low, (1.0984,1.09464), time (1681862400), and spread - what is spread for daily rates?

The spread recorded is the minimum for the considered period.

So how shall I interpret this:

=>

  1. Spread is here ranges from 5430 to 1.581010066691989e-322 ??
It should be 0 I guess, seems a bug.


  2. 1680739200 - 1681862400 is the time. These values I find in only every third line?

Because you are using the same matrix with CopyRates() 2 times. Not sure it's a bug or a feature.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Matrices:

Am I correct in assuming that if I use for EURUSD :

I get high, low, (1.0984,1.09464), time (1681862400), and spread - what is spread for daily rates?

So how shall I interpret this:

=>

  1. Spread is here ranges from 5430 to 1.581010066691989e-322 ??
  2. 1680739200 - 1681862400 is the time. These values I find in only every third line?

By the way, this doesn't work well either:

   mD2.CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,COPY_RATES_VERTICAL|COPY_RATES_HIGH|COPY_RATES_LOW|COPY_RATES_TIME,TimeCurrent(),10);
   Print("\n\n",mD2);

[[164.11,162.889,1.554219851111893e-317]
 [164.398,163.513,0]
 [165.492,163.787,0]
 [166.19,165.185,0]
 [166.592,165.373,8.303528110668994e-315]
 [166.843,165.399,162.764]
 [166.229,165.401,0]
 [166.63,165.69,1.081150351971601e-160]
 [167.007,166.119,2.006352357882778e-309]
 [167.968,166.485,8.304381856105007e-315]]

 

My indicators and experts purchased from the market place are not working anymore after updating to build 3683. What can be done to fix this?




 
moonpie 84 #:

My indicators and experts purchased from the market place are not working anymore after updating to build 3683. What can be done to fix this?




You can uninstall your purchases and install them once again directly from Metatrader
(because I think your Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can uninstall your purchases and install them once again directly from Metatrader
(because I think your Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that).
Thank you, I tried that with no success. Windows is updated and I deleted all DAT files in community folder as well - nothing has worked so far
 
moonpie 84 #:
Thank you, I tried that with no success. Windows is updated and I deleted all DAT files in community folder as well - nothing has worked so far

I mean -

1. delete those purchases (the purchases which is having "invalid license" issue) from Metatrader -

2. and after that - check available activations in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabrielwagner888/market

3. and if activations are available so install those purchases once again (restart Metatrader and install the products once again directkt from Metatrader):

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I mean -

1. delete those purchases (the purchases which is having "invalid license" issue) from Metatrader -

2. and after that - check available activations in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabrielwagner888/market

3. and if activations are available so install those purchases once again (restart Metatrader and install the products once again directkt from Metatrader):

I understand, I did exactly that and it didnt fix the issue
 
moonpie 84 #:
I understand, I did exactly that and it didnt fix the issue

I was doing in exact same way when my Windows was updated, and it helps (in case I have activations available for those products).

Because as I understand - "invalid license" issue is the following: activation for already installed Market product is not valid anymore.
So, we need uninstall/delete those products from Metatrader and install them once again "from very beginning" (with new activations).

The other reason may be the following:
the products were compiled with old builds of Metatrader which are not compatible with this recent build anymore.
In this case - the seller should recompile his products and upload them to the Market once again.

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