MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes - page 6
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Matrices:
Am I correct in assuming that if I use for EURUSD :
I get high, low, (1.0984,1.09464), time (1681862400), and spread - what is spread for daily rates?
So how shall I interpret this:
=>
Matrices:
Am I correct in assuming that if I use for EURUSD :
I get high, low, (1.0984,1.09464), time (1681862400), and spread - what is spread for daily rates?
So how shall I interpret this:
=>
Because you are using the same matrix with CopyRates() 2 times. Not sure it's a bug or a feature.
Matrices:
Am I correct in assuming that if I use for EURUSD :
I get high, low, (1.0984,1.09464), time (1681862400), and spread - what is spread for daily rates?
So how shall I interpret this:
=>
By the way, this doesn't work well either:
[[164.11,162.889,1.554219851111893e-317]
[164.398,163.513,0]
[165.492,163.787,0]
[166.19,165.185,0]
[166.592,165.373,8.303528110668994e-315]
[166.843,165.399,162.764]
[166.229,165.401,0]
[166.63,165.69,1.081150351971601e-160]
[167.007,166.119,2.006352357882778e-309]
[167.968,166.485,8.304381856105007e-315]]
My indicators and experts purchased from the market place are not working anymore after updating to build 3683. What can be done to fix this?
My indicators and experts purchased from the market place are not working anymore after updating to build 3683. What can be done to fix this?
(because I think your Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that).
You can uninstall your purchases and install them once again directly from Metatrader
(because I think your Windows was updated and one activation was lost because of that).
Thank you, I tried that with no success. Windows is updated and I deleted all DAT files in community folder as well - nothing has worked so far
I mean -
1. delete those purchases (the purchases which is having "invalid license" issue) from Metatrader -
2. and after that - check available activations in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabrielwagner888/market
3. and if activations are available so install those purchases once again (restart Metatrader and install the products once again directkt from Metatrader):
I mean -
1. delete those purchases (the purchases which is having "invalid license" issue) from Metatrader -
2. and after that - check available activations in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabrielwagner888/market
3. and if activations are available so install those purchases once again (restart Metatrader and install the products once again directkt from Metatrader):
I understand, I did exactly that and it didnt fix the issue
I was doing in exact same way when my Windows was updated, and it helps (in case I have activations available for those products).
Because as I understand - "invalid license" issue is the following: activation for already installed Market product is not valid anymore.
So, we need uninstall/delete those products from Metatrader and install them once again "from very beginning" (with new activations).
The other reason may be the following:
the products were compiled with old builds of Metatrader which are not compatible with this recent build anymore.
In this case - the seller should recompile his products and upload them to the Market once again.