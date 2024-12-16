Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - page 3

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Alain Verleyen #:

Select the Journal Tab in the Toolbox. Then right-click inside the window, and select "Open" in the popup menu.

It will open a Windows Explore window with all the log files, send us the last one(s).


Hope this will give you enough information. 

Files:
20230420.log  27 kb
 
Florian GRAZIANO #:
Je ne comprends pas pourquoi, j'ai encore fait les mises à jour mais il n'y a pas d'EA qui fonctionne.

Please post in English only on this forum.

You can use automatic translation tool if needed.

Thanks.
Automatic Translation of MQL5.com Forum Messages from Any Language - MQ5.Com Forum Now features automatic translation of any messages
Automatic Translation of MQL5.com Forum Messages from Any Language - MQ5.Com Forum Now features automatic translation of any messages
  • 2013.08.09
  • www.mql5.com
Com forum now features automatic translation of any messages. Thus, you can translate forum messages from any language. So, you will also be able to understand anyone. The editor of forum messages has also obtained some new features
 
Dimitri Vanopbroeke #:
Maybe the error does not exist for you but for others it can. I followed all your steps and still have the same isue, free and paid EA.

This is same issue as for the other user above - something with Community login.

for you: 

MQL5.community    activated for 'DimitriVanopbroeke', ...
MQL5    'Trade Assistant MT5' requires active MQL5 account 'DimitriVanopbro' in Tools->Options->Community

for previous user:

MQL5.community    activated for 'florian.graziano001-gmail'
MQL5    'Trade Assistant MT5' requires active MQL5 account 'florian.grazian' in Tools->Options->Community

Besides, if you are using demo versions so the demo versions  can not be attached to the chart:

'Trade Assistant MT5' is a demo version that can be run only in the Strategy Tester. To use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the Market
Experts    initializing of Trade Assistant MT5 (USDJPY,H1) failed with code 0 (prepare to execution failed)

-----------------

As to me so I am having very simple username (newdigital) with no more than 15 letters/symbols, and
I made my examples with free products from the Market which can be used and can be attached to the charts.

-----------------

PS. Anyway, I do not know the reason for this issue (I just made some observation about).
Just hope that it will be fixed on some way (post ).

Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - How to add EA to Windows Explore chart
Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - How to add EA to Windows Explore chart
  • 2023.04.20
  • www.mql5.com
I followed all your instructions and it is impossible to add an ea to the chart. I tried with other ea's and it's the same. Je ne comprends pas pourquoi, j'ai faits les mises à jour pourtant mais là aucuns ea ne fonctionnent
 
Sergey Golubev #:

This is same issue as for the other user above - something with Community login.

for you:

for previous user:

Besides, if you are using demo versions so the demo versions  can not be attached to the chart:

-----------------

As to me so I am having very simple username (newdigital) with no more than 15 letters/symbols, and
I made my examples with free products from the Market which can be used and can be attached to the charts.

-----------------

PS. Anyway, I do not know the reason for this issue (I just made some observation about).
Just hope that it will be fixed on some way (post ).

Good observation.

That seems an issue with the length of the community login which doesn't work if more than 15 characters.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

This is same issue as for the other user above - something with Community login.

for you:

for previous user:

Besides, if you are using demo versions so the demo versions  can not be attached to the chart:

-----------------

As to me so I am having very simple username (newdigital) with no more than 15 letters/symbols, and
I made my examples with free products from the Market which can be used and can be attached to the charts.

-----------------

PS. Anyway, I do not know the reason for this issue (I just made some observation about).
Just hope that it will be fixed on some way (post ).

Thank you tho. How can i change my username? I'll give that a try.

 
Dimi Tri # :

Merci. Comment puis-je changer mon nom d'utilisateur ? Je vais essayer.

Thank you in advance for keeping us informed ;)
 
Florian GRAZIANO #:
Thank you in advance for keeping us informed ;)

I have been searching on the forums, there is no way to change your username, you will need to register a new account. 

@MOD is it possible to transfer the EA to the new account?

 
Dimi Tri #:

I have been searching on the forums, there is no way to change your username, you will need to register a new account. 

@MOD is it possible to transfer the EA to the new account?

No. Wait for an official answer from MetaQuotes.

 

That's a bug in the current beta version. Please roll back to official release (3661) until it is fixed.

To do this:

Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 offers a wide variety of functions for the modern forex and exchange market trader: Full set of trading orders for flexible Forex, Stocks and other securities trading Two position accounting systems: netting and hedging Unlimited amount of charts with 21 timeframes and one-minute history of quotes; Technical analysis with over 80...
 
Alexey Petrov # :

C'est un bogue dans la version bêta actuelle. Veuillez revenir à la version officielle (3661) jusqu'à ce qu'elle soit corrigée.

Pour faire ça:

  • Fermer MetaTrader
  • Supprimez tous les fichiers de C:\Users\{}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall\
  • Téléchargez le programme d'installation à partir de https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
  • Installez MetaTrader dans le même dossier
Thank you very much, everything is ok for me
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