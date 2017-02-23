EA to repeat last trade on the same account

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I am searching for an EA that will only repeat the last opened position (received from a signal provider) instantly with the following:

1-lot size management (fixed lot size)

2-stop repeating trades after "x" number of open trades 

3-stop repeating trades at %DD or min Equity number 

4-close newly opened positions by signal instantly when exceeding  "x" number of open trades

5-chose Pairs to be repeated

6-close all positions at profit target (open only/ open & closed)

 

for now if there is an EA that will only do no. 1 it will be good for me 

 
If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
 
 
Tim Sustar:
If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
 
HI
 
Samir Nahle:

I am searching for an EA that will only repeat the last opened position (received from a signal provider) instantly with the following:

1-lot size management (fixed lot size)

2-stop repeating trades after "x" number of open trades 

3-stop repeating trades at %DD or min Equity number 

4-close newly opened positions by signal instantly when exceeding  "x" number of open trades

5-chose Pairs to be repeated

6-close all positions at profit target (open only/ open & closed)

 

for now if there is an EA that will only do no. 1 it will be good for me 

Perhaps you need this trade copier: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14085
Simple Copier
Simple Copier
  • votes: 33
  • 2015.11.16
  • Vladimir Tkach
  • www.mql5.com
Copying utility with minimal functionality.
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