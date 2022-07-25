MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes - page 4

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Daniel Weckhuyzen #:

Hi, since I'm experiencing serious problems with uncomplete history data (release 3320), I would like to switch back to the previous releases. 

I see that my chart does not update and I can't even download history data.

Where can I download these older releases ?


Thx

Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii https://www.mql5.com/de/users/komposter:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc

 

Build 3331

An indicator that has an 'input group' (code example here: MACD Stochastic Square ) does not run in the strategy tester in the "Debug on history" mode ( debugging on history data).

Here's an error:

MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
initialization finished
login (build 3331)
template file tester.tpl added. 2766 bytes loaded
4412 bytes of account info loaded
1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
5828 bytes of input parameters loaded
642 bytes of symbols list loaded (104 symbols)
expert file added: Indicators\MyInd\MACD Stochastic Square.ex5. 26627 bytes loaded
24079 Mb available, 300 blocks set for ticks generating
successfully initialized
29 Kb of total initialization data received
Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 32574 MB
program file added: \Indicators\MyInd\MACD Stochastic Square.ex5. 26628 bytes loaded
connected
USDJPY: symbol to be synchronized
USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
USDJPY: history synchronization started
USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.001
USDJPY: history synchronized from 2010.01.04 to 2022.06.21
USDJPY,H1: history cache allocated for 9088 bars and contains 6568 bars from 2021.01.04 00:00 to 2022.01.20 23:00
USDJPY,H1: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:00
USDJPY,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): every tick generating
USDJPY,H1: testing of Indicators\MyInd\MACD Stochastic Square.ex5 from 2022.01.21 00:00 to 2022.06.17 00:00 started with inputs:
  =
  Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period=12
  Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period=26
  Inp_MACD_signal_period=9
  Inp_MACD_applied_price=1
  =
  Inp_STO_Kperiod=5
  Inp_STO_Dperiod=3
  Inp_STO_slowing=3
  Inp_STO_ma_method=0
  Inp_STO_price_field=0
cannot create indicator
log file "C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220624.log" written
disconnected
test Indicators\MyInd\MACD Stochastic Square.ex5 on USDJPY,H1 thread finished
prepare for shutdown
MACD Stochastic Square
MACD Stochastic Square
  • www.mql5.com
A series of indicators 'Square' - shows the state of the indicators in the form of lines of squares. Displays two indicators: MACD and Stochactic
 

Build 3333.

An indicator that has an 'input group' (code example here: Two MA Color N Bars Square: )

//--- input parameters
input group             "MA 0"
input int                  Inp_MA_0_ma_period      = 12;          // MA 0: averaging period
input int                  Inp_MA_0_ma_shift       = 0;           // MA 0: horizontal shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       Inp_MA_0_ma_method      = MODE_SMA;    // MA 0: smoothing type
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_MA_0_applied_price  = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA 0: type of price
input uchar                Inp_MA_0_trend_n_bars   = 3;           // MA 0: trend N Bars
input group             "MA 1"
input int                  Inp_MA_1_ma_period      = 36;          // MA 1: averaging period
input int                  Inp_MA_1_ma_shift       = 0;           // MA 1: horizontal shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       Inp_MA_1_ma_method      = MODE_SMA;    // MA 1: smoothing type
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_MA_1_applied_price  = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA 1: type of price
input uchar                Inp_MA_1_trend_n_bars   = 5;           // MA 1: trend N Bars

does not run in the strategy tester in the "Debug on history" mode (  debugging on history data).

Here's an error: 

MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
initialization finished
login (build 3333)
template file tester.tpl added. 2766 bytes loaded
4412 bytes of account info loaded
1478 bytes of tester parameters loaded
6340 bytes of input parameters loaded
642 bytes of symbols list loaded (104 symbols)
expert file added: Indicators\MyInd\MA Color N Bars\Two MA Color N Bars Square.ex5. 30007 bytes loaded
24058 Mb available, 300 blocks set for ticks generating
successfully initialized
32 Kb of total initialization data received
Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 32574 MB
program file added: \Indicators\MyInd\MA Color N Bars\Two MA Color N Bars Square.ex5. 30008 bytes loaded
connected
USDJPY: symbol to be synchronized
USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
USDJPY: history synchronization started
USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.001
USDJPY: history synchronized from 2010.01.04 to 2022.06.21
USDJPY,M5: history cache allocated for 108946 bars and contains 78706 bars from 2021.01.04 00:00 to 2022.01.20 23:55
USDJPY,M5: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:00
USDJPY,M5 (MetaQuotes-Demo): every tick generating
USDJPY,M5: testing of Indicators\MyInd\MA Color N Bars\Two MA Color N Bars Square.ex5 from 2022.01.21 00:00 to 2022.06.17 00:00 started with inputs:
  =
  Inp_MA_0_ma_period=12
  Inp_MA_0_ma_shift=0
  Inp_MA_0_ma_method=0
  Inp_MA_0_applied_price=1
  Inp_MA_0_trend_n_bars=3
  =
  Inp_MA_1_ma_period=70
  Inp_MA_1_ma_shift=0
  Inp_MA_1_ma_method=0
  Inp_MA_1_applied_price=1
  Inp_MA_1_trend_n_bars=5
cannot create indicator
log file "C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220626.log" written
test Indicators\MyInd\MA Color N Bars\Two MA Color N Bars Square.ex5 on USDJPY,M5 thread finished
disconnected
prepare for shutdown
Two MA Color N Bars Square
Two MA Color N Bars Square
  • www.mql5.com
Two indicator series ('Two MA Color N Bars' and 'Square') in one code
 

Build 3333. The 'OrdersTotal' system function stops working over time. More info:

How to prevent multiple pending order at a time?
How to prevent multiple pending order at a time?
How to prevent multiple pending order at a time?
  • 2022.06.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, experts New to mql5 scripting here...
 

Build 3333

My EA cannot load custom indicators anymore for some reason (tested on Linux Mint).

Grts,

Danny

 

Build 3333 -- BUG ...

When using the CustomTickAdd function to send tickets for a custom asset present in the market observation window, the platform crashes, when trying to analyze such ticks...

 

Build 3320:

When import data for custom symbol, the reading date is not correct.

Files:
EURGBP_test.zip  69 kb
 

What happened to XAGEUR for MQ Demo accounts?

On one hand it exists I can open charts, start automatically my indicators, on the other hand the chart is black no prices neither actual nor historic?

And trading (my try) failed: 2022.07.08 13:18:42.984    Trades    '5004729047': failed instant buy 0.01 XAGEUR at 0.000 [Invalid price]





 

I (mt5 b3337) have a real account with a broker and there I want to open another demo account. But as I get the window to select a (new) demo account it is unavailable (red boxes - grayed out):


Is this on purpose?

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