MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes - page 4
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Hi, since I'm experiencing serious problems with uncomplete history data (release 3320), I would like to switch back to the previous releases.
I see that my chart does not update and I can't even download history data.
Where can I download these older releases ?
Thx
Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii https://www.mql5.com/de/users/komposter:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
Build 3331
An indicator that has an 'input group' (code example here: MACD Stochastic Square ) does not run in the strategy tester in the "Debug on history" mode ( ).
Here's an error:
Build 3333.
An indicator that has an 'input group' (code example here: Two MA Color N Bars Square: )
does not run in the strategy tester in the "Debug on history" mode ( ).
Here's an error:
Build 3333. The 'OrdersTotal' system function stops working over time. More info:How to prevent multiple pending order at a time?
Build 3333
My EA cannot load custom indicators anymore for some reason (tested on Linux Mint).
Grts,
Danny
Build 3333 -- BUG ...
When using the CustomTickAdd function to send tickets for a custom asset present in the market observation window, the platform crashes, when trying to analyze such ticks...
Build 3335.
Build 3333. The 'OrdersTotal' system function stops working over time. More info: - fixed, thanksAn indicator that has an 'input group' (code example here: Two MA Color N Bars Square: ) - not fixed
Build 3320:
When import data for custom symbol, the reading date is not correct.
What happened to XAGEUR for MQ Demo accounts?
On one hand it exists I can open charts, start automatically my indicators, on the other hand the chart is black no prices neither actual nor historic?
And trading (my try) failed: 2022.07.08 13:18:42.984 Trades '5004729047': failed instant buy 0.01 XAGEUR at 0.000 [Invalid price]
I (mt5 b3337) have a real account with a broker and there I want to open another demo account. But as I get the window to select a (new) demo account it is unavailable (red boxes - grayed out):
Is this on purpose?