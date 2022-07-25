MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks.
Step 1: change trading server (change broker) and check the result.
Step 2: Check your internet connection.
Step 1: change trading server (change broker) and check the result.
Step 2: Check your internet connection.
Dear Vladimir, change trading server or restart the terminal will solve this problem. The internet connection is perfect as it is running in VPS.
This broker never had this problem before for many years, but happened several times recently , so I suspect they are caused by updated MT5 terminal version.
The terminal is under AVA Trade, but broker actually is not, because I tried to changed different broker terminals (Logo from MetaQuates & others broker versions), all have the same problem.
FYI: I opened around more than 40 charts, but some times 1 or 2 charts had this problem, not specifically under same instruments charts.
Thanks.
Dear Vladimir, change trading server or restart the terminal will solve this problem. The internet connection is perfect as it is running in VPS.
This broker never had this problem before for many years, but happened several times recently , so I suspect they are caused by updated MT5 terminal version.
The terminal is under AVA Trade, but broker actually is not, because I tried to changed different broker terminals (Logo from MetaQuates & others broker versions), all have the same problem.
FYI: I opened around more than 40 charts, but some times 1 or 2 charts had this problem, not specifically under same instruments charts.
Thanks.
Run tests on a desktop PC.
Suggestion. It would be nice if you could make a sorting option just like on the MT4 platform.
Then don't use the beta build. Use only the official build 3320 in this case.
_Symbol = <NA>
m_trade.SetSymbol(_Symbol);
not work
Then don't use the beta build. Use only the official build 3320 in this case.
Build 3226: indicators do not accept input parameters.
Indicator (located in the Indicators folder)
EAdvisor (located in the Experts folder)
1. The first launch of the indicator from MetaEditor (test on history) - indicator worked correctly (accepted input parameter '1')
2. In the terminal in the 'Strategy Tester' window I change the input parameter to '3', launching the indicator from MetaEditor (checking on history) - the indicator worked incorrectly (everything also accepted the input parameter '1')
3. In the 'Strategy Tester' window, the input parameter is still '3' and I start from the 'Strategy Tester' - the indicator worked incorrectly (continues to accept the '1' parameter)
4. Launching EA from MetaEditor (test on history, input parameter for EA set to '5' by default) - the indicator worked incorrectly (continues to accept the '1' parameter)
Friends,
I can't do any tests right now. Because the mt5 setup file is automatically installed with the problematic build 3325!