MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes - page 2

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Di Wan # :

Thanks.

Step 1: change trading server (change broker) and check the result.

Step 2: Check your internet connection.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Step 1: change trading server (change broker) and check the result.

Step 2: Check your internet connection.

Dear Vladimir, change trading server or restart the terminal will solve this problem. The internet connection is perfect as it is running in VPS.

This broker never had this problem before for many years, but happened several times recently , so I suspect they are caused by updated MT5 terminal version.

The terminal is under AVA Trade, but broker actually is not, because I tried to changed different broker terminals (Logo from MetaQuates & others broker versions), all have the same problem.

FYI: I opened around more than 40 charts, but some times 1 or 2 charts had this problem, not specifically under same instruments charts.

Thanks.

 
Di Wan # :

Dear Vladimir, change trading server or restart the terminal will solve this problem. The internet connection is perfect as it is running in VPS.

This broker never had this problem before for many years, but happened several times recently , so I suspect they are caused by updated MT5 terminal version.

The terminal is under AVA Trade, but broker actually is not, because I tried to changed different broker terminals  (Logo from MetaQuates & others broker versions), all have the same problem.

FYI: I opened around more than 40 charts, but some times 1 or 2 charts had this problem, not specifically under same instruments charts.

Thanks.

Run tests on a desktop PC.

 

Suggestion. It would be nice if you could make a sorting option just like on the MT4 platform.


 
Hi,
Latest build 3325 has a major issue.
My working EA stopped opening orders in back tests and some reason none of the functions are being performed after the 3325 update!

The interesting thing is that no any error logs appear!

Probably many people will have this problem.
I guess we have to wait for an update for the new build.
[Deleted]  
Cenk #: Latest build 3325 has a major issue. My working EA stopped opening orders in back tests and some reason none of the functions are being performed after the 3325 update! The interesting thing is that no any error logs appear! Probably many people will have this problem. I guess we have to wait for an update for the new build.

Then don't use the beta build. Use only the official build 3320 in this case.

 

_Symbol = <NA>


m_trade.SetSymbol(_Symbol);

not work

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then don't use the beta build. Use only the official build 3320 in this case.

The broker's mt5 setup file installs with 3325 build without asking. I'm not likely to downgrade to Build 3320 unfortunately!
 

Build 3226: indicators do not accept input parameters.

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3326 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Windows 11 build 22621, 12 x Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 19 / 31 Gb memory, 698 / 946 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2
C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

Indicator (located in the Indicators folder)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Temp Indicator.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.000"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Label1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=1;
//--- indicator buffers
double   Label1Buffer1[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   Print("Input1: ",IntegerToString(Input1));
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int limit=prev_calculated-1;
   if(prev_calculated==0)
      limit=0;
   for(int i=0; i<rates_total; i++)
      Label1Buffer1[i]=Input1;
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


EAdvisor (located in the Experts folder)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Temp EA.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input group             "Temp Indicator"
input int                  Input1=5;
//---
int      handle_iCustom;                        // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator
bool     m_init_error               = false;    // error on InInit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Print("Input1: ",IntegerToString(Input1));
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Temp Indicator",
                          Input1);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


1. The first launch of the indicator from MetaEditor (test on history) - indicator worked correctly (accepted input parameter '1')

2. In the terminal in the 'Strategy Tester' window I change the input parameter to '3', launching the indicator from MetaEditor (checking on history) - the indicator worked incorrectly (everything also accepted the input parameter '1')

3. In the 'Strategy Tester' window, the input parameter is still '3' and I start from the 'Strategy Tester' - the indicator worked incorrectly (continues to accept the '1' parameter)

4. Launching EA from MetaEditor (test on history, input parameter for EA set to '5' by default) -  the indicator worked incorrectly (continues to accept the '1' parameter)

Files:
Temp_Indicator.mq5  5 kb
Temp_EA.mq5  5 kb
 

Friends,

I can't do any tests right now. Because the mt5 setup file is automatically installed with the problematic build 3325!

Is there any source we can find as non-problematic portable builds? Ex: 3320 etc.
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