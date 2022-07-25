MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes - page 3
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Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
Build 3326.
The indicator contains an input group
the EA does not work with such a custom indicator if you start debugging the EA on real data ( ) or if you just attach the adviser to the indicator.
Example: VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale.
On this very thread, you have already been told to use official build 3320 instead of beta build 3326. So, why are you not doing that?
If it is being pushed on you by your broker, just change the file or folder permissions to prevent the update and then later when you want the update to go through restore the permissions.
Build 3330.
There are two errors left:
Hi,
I'm experiencing problems with uncompleted history data when I'm starting the platform (release 3320).
The charts do not show the complete history data since I've closed the platform yesterday.
I 've added a screenshot; it's here 9.44 hr; and no history data are shown; even when I change the timeframe; sometimes I see an empty screen
NOTE : I've seen this problem now on my windows 10 PC and also on my Linux (Mint) computer.
UPDATE: PROBLEM SOLVED: the problem was caused by a bad server of the broker and not related to this release.
Tester and terminal problems.
Terminal 3331
System
The problem remains if the indicator has 'input group'
Hi, since I'm experiencing serious problems with uncomplete history data (release 3320), I would like to switch back to the previous releases.
I see that my chart does not update and I can't even download history data.
Where can I download these older releases ?
Thx