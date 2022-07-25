MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes - page 3

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[Deleted]  
Cenk #:Friends,I can't do any tests right now. Because the mt5 setup file is automatically installed with the problematic build 3325! Is there any source we can find as non-problematic portable builds? Ex: 3320 etc.
Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
Thanks Fernando and Andrey!
This is a very useful link!
 

Build 3326.

The indicator contains an input group

input group             "VIDyA"

the EA does not work with such a custom indicator if you start debugging the EA on real data ( debugging on real data) or if you just attach the adviser to the indicator.

Example:  VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale.

VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale
VIDYA N Bars Borders Martingale
  • www.mql5.com
Martingale based on custom indicator 'VIDYA N Bars Borders'
 
Does anyone know when the new update will come out?  I've been unable to do anything with the my current EA for days!
[Deleted]  
Cenk #: Does anyone know when the new update will come out?  I've been unable to do anything with the my current EA for days!

On this very thread, you have already been told to use official build 3320 instead of beta build 3326. So, why are you not doing that?

If it is being pushed on you by your broker, just change the file or folder permissions to prevent the update and then later when you want the update to go through restore the permissions.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Downgrading MT4

Fernando Carreiro, 2021.04.17 12:40

There is only one way that has always worked (and still works) for all cases, both for MT4 and MT5!

That is to remove all access privileges to the directories where the updates are stored, be that for "Users", "Administrators" and "SYSTEM". Just don't touch the Ownership of the directories so that you can always go back to changing the permissions later.

Currently the primary directory is "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall" (but it may change in the future).

To block updates to the tester agents, you can also protect the directory: "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate"

NB! Please note, that this is a "Power User" operation, that requires you to know how to set Permissions and Security Settings for directories on your Windows operating system!

EDIT: See also: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285411/page2#comment_9312370
 
I run all the tests with the setup file provided by the broker.  I tried the above method but without success.  But I didn't work on it too much because I don't want to run tests with a downgrade like this.

I prefer to be on my way with a non-problematic and clean install, and I'm waiting for this...
 

Hi,

I'm experiencing problems with uncompleted history data when I'm starting the platform (release 3320).

The charts do not show the complete history data since I've closed the platform yesterday.

I 've added a screenshot; it's here 9.44 hr; and no history data are shown; even when I change the timeframe; sometimes I see an empty screen

NOTE : I've seen this problem now on my windows 10 PC and also on my Linux (Mint) computer.


UPDATE: PROBLEM SOLVED: the problem was caused by a bad server of the broker and not related to this release.

 

Tester and terminal problems.

Terminal 3331

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3331 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Windows 11 build 22621, 12 x Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 23 / 31 Gb memory, 690 / 946 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2
C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

System

Edition Windows 11 Pro
Version 22H2
Installed on    ‎12.‎06.‎2022
OS build        22621.105
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22632.1000.0


The problem remains if the indicator has 'input group'

MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes
  • 2022.06.18
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, June 2, 2022...
 

Hi, since I'm experiencing serious problems with uncomplete history data (release 3320), I would like to switch back to the previous releases. 

I see that my chart does not update and I can't even download history data.

Where can I download these older releases ?


Thx

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