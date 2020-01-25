How do I prevent auto updates? Or create fallback-points - page 2
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You are absolutely right! This new build is totally circumventing the UAC and installing itself anyway! Its acting just like a very nasty exploit virus!
Either it is a very bad bug, which I don't believe, or it looks like MetaQuotes is deliberately trying to force users to update! Whats next? Force MT4 users to upgrade to MT5 forcefully?
This is definitely an exploit code, because UAC is supposed to be able to block normal installations. So it is really acting like an exploit virus!
Either it is a very bad bug, which I don't believe, or it looks like MetaQuotes is deliberately trying to force users to update! Whats next? Force MT4 users to upgrade to MT5 forcefully?
This is definitely an exploit code, because UAC is supposed to be able to block normal installations. So it is really acting like an exploit virus!
I just analysed the logs and know now why the UAC did not work. It did not install, but instead just replaced the files as a normal copy process, which did not trigger the UAC protection.Looks like to only safe way to protect against updates is to use the file permissions to prevent either downloading new updates or overwriting the older executable files.
I just analysed the logs and know now why the UAC did not work. It did not install, but instead just replaced the files as a normal copy process, which did not trigger the UAC protection.
2018.11.09 20:31:23.741 LiveUpdate: updater - files update started
2018.11.09 20:31:23.764 LiveUpdate: copied from 'C:\Users\F.M.I. Carreiro\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall\mt4clw\metaeditor.exe' to 'C:\Trading\MetaTrader\Roboforex\MT4D2119309T\metaeditor.exe'
2018.11.09 20:31:23.787 LiveUpdate: copied from 'C:\Users\F.M.I. Carreiro\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall\mt4clw\terminal.exe' to 'C:\Trading\MetaTrader\Roboforex\MT4D2119309T\terminal.exe'
2018.11.09 20:31:23.788 LiveUpdate: updater - files update finished
No, in this case the dialog box requesting permission was not from the UAC but from the MetaTrader terminal itself requesting to restart itself. A normal UAC dialog box, darkens the screen and requests the admin password (in my case), and this is not what happened here.
No, in this case the dialog box requesting permission was not from the UAC but from the MetaTrader terminal itself requesting to restart itself. A normal UAC dialog box, darkens the screen and requests the admin password (in my case), and this is not what happened here.
Yes it's what I get (except I don't have an admin password to type). Is there a way to take a screenshot what the screen is darkened ? I will show you it's an UAC dialog box.
Never tried a screenshot of the UAC. Use your smartphone and take a photo!
I just tried setting my UAC to maximum and it still gets around it.
Never tried a screenshot of the UAC. Use your smartphone and take a photo!
I just tried setting my UAC to maximum and it still gets around it.
Ok I tried again but with an MT4 installed under "C:\Program Files (x86)\MT4\" and this time the UAC stopped it when I answered No.
So the problem arise outside it, can you confirm ?
I still don't understand why, but maybe it's not Metaquotes responsibility (?).
So the problem arise outside it, can you confirm ?
Yes, my installation was a "portable" one on seperate folder.
However, if I revoke permissions on the two executable files, I then get a UAC requesting to overwriting the files. If I say "no", then MetaTrader will just not run at all!
So, the only safe way to to block it, is to delete the downloaded files altogether and by revoking permissions on the download folder ("%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall") so that it does not downloaded ever again (see message below)!
2018.11.09 21:07:35.949 LiveUpdate: download of 'metaeditor.exe' failed