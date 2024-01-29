MetaEditor - debugging input params

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Hello.


When I start debugging with historical data from MetaEditor, it changes my EA's input parameters and I can't figure out where can I set those?

These are not the defaults and they are not what I set in strategy tester before starting the debugging.

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Alon DWhen I start debugging with historical data from MetaEditor, it changes my EA's input parameters and I can't figure out where can I set those? These are not the defaults and they are not what I set in strategy tester before starting the debugging.

You set it in MetaEditor's Options ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You set it in MetaEditor's Options ...


I know about those.

I mean my EA Input parameters.

Once I start debugging, Meta Editor changes them.


I've already set those values and Meta Editor is overriding them from somewhere.


 
Alon D #:

I know about those.

I mean my EA Input parameters.

Once I start debugging, Meta Editor changes them.


I've already set those values and Meta Editor is overriding them from somewhere.


I restarted my laptop and cleared some cache stuff and now it stopped overriding it.

Will report if it happens again.

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