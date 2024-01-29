MetaEditor - debugging input params
Alon D: When I start debugging with historical data from MetaEditor, it changes my EA's input parameters and I can't figure out where can I set those? These are not the defaults and they are not what I set in strategy tester before starting the debugging.
You set it in MetaEditor's Options ...
Alon D #:
I know about those.
I mean my EA Input parameters.
Once I start debugging, Meta Editor changes them.
I've already set those values and Meta Editor is overriding them from somewhere.
I restarted my laptop and cleared some cache stuff and now it stopped overriding it.
Will report if it happens again.
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Hello.
When I start debugging with historical data from MetaEditor, it changes my EA's input parameters and I can't figure out where can I set those?
These are not the defaults and they are not what I set in strategy tester before starting the debugging.