Substantive clearing???? - page 8
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I also give my granddaughter a problem: There is a relationship between Z and Y and Y and X. Draw a graph of the dependence of Z on X. Graphically. She draws it.
Thank you, I see.
Anyway, looked at 500 records, without the original it is impossible to confirm 100%
But you have missing quotes, it is possible that in MT5 too (but much less)
I will try to translate your time into "digestible" and extract BID and ASK separately in MT5,
But already you can see that there are too many discrepancies!
Yes, there are discrepancies. The table and aggregated rates provided by the exchange are not 100% reliable. This is stated by the exchange itself.
100% reliable data, again according to the exchange, is only in the orders_log table, but it costs extra money to subscribe to it.
From which flows and tables MT5 takes data, and how it takes them, I can not assert 100%, I can only speculate.
Therefore, I use my own software for my purposes, because I see how and where the data is taken from.
I am satisfied with the results so far.
Yes, discrepancies are present. The common table and aggregated tumblers transmitted by the exchange are not 100% reliable. This is stated by the exchange itself.
100% reliable data, again according to the exchange, is only in the table orders_log, but its subscription costs some money.
From which flows and tables MT5 takes data, and how it takes them, I can not assert 100%, I can only speculate.
Therefore, I use my own software for my purposes, because I see how and where the data is taken from.
I am satisfied with the results so far.
MT5 takes data from the same place you got it from, PlazaII.
I have converted your time, there are too many differences, quotes are the same but time is different.
You have skipped quotes in red.
Time converter
I did not look further into the file
Vladimir!
Of course, there may be single failures, but you have a lot of missing quotes, and MT-5 has a problem with time
(as far as I understand, you just copy the time from the table without doing anything with it),
it seems that they "keep" it (time) themselves.
Check your code (for omissions)
Are you using "0" here ?
Vladimir!
Of course, there may be single failures, but you have a lot of missing quotes, and MT-5 has a problem with time
(as far as I understand, you just copy the time from the table without doing anything with it),
it seems that they "keep" it (time) themselves.
Check your code (for omissions)
Are you using "0" here ?
Yes, the time is taken from the table.
In conn_process 0 is used.
There are no skips.
Here is the code of the colback function:
There are no omissions.
Explain, please....
Explain, please....
This construction means that every record that has changes is saved.
This construction means that every record that has changes is saved.
I didn't mean the code, I meant the comparison table, which shows that MT5 has a quote and you don't.
I didn't mean the code, I meant the comparison table, which shows that MT5 has a quote and you don't.
Most likely MT5 is taking data from orders_log or FAST.
This construction means that every record that has changes is saved.
And where is it called from? From the Expert Advisor? If from the Expert, there will be omissions.