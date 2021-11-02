Substantive clearing???? - page 13
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At closing price, before clearing (18-44)
what do you mean last?
Last, before clearing, LAST
See picture on previous page.
If there is no Last, it is somehow calculated (I think from SPOT, but I don't remember exactly)
Last, before clearing, LAST
See picture on previous page.
If there is no Last, it is somehow calculated (I think from SPOT, but I don't remember exactly)
So after clearing, everyone restarts at the same price?
If there were open positions, yes.
If you want to know more about FORTS, read the file in the basement,
it's not all there, but there's a lot there.
If there were open positions, yes.
it's essentially a lock if you globally put all trades at the same price?
that's my point.
it's not hard to figure it out when everyone has the same price and come up with a pricing formula
right or wrong?
and when it's already in hand
check the glass that's being broadcast
i'll tell you right away - the glass is crap
Soon the terminal will be transformed from a trading terminal to a gaming terminal
Soon the terminal will be transformed from a trading terminal to a gaming terminal
I checked the glass not only at MT and not only at MYH
no, there's no truth anywhere
;)tell me, is it difficult to reflect just your deal in the glass on any digital background for the sake of truth?
Soon the terminal will go from a trading terminal to a gaming terminal
What does the terminal have to do with it? If the exchange is pushing for round-the-clock trading, with no thought for instant liquidity. So, you get half-empty (or full) glass.
And as a result, you get deals like this: slippage of 11 points on a measly 18 contracts. Financial trading centre, ugh!
What does the terminal have to do with it? If the exchange is pushing for round-the-clock trading with no thought for instant liquidity. So you get half-empty (or full) glass.
And as a result, you get deals like this: slippage of 11 points on a measly 18 contracts. Financial trading centre, ugh!
No way.
They've got great liquidity.
It's a one-second calculation.
You want to buy or sell, you got it?
Of course it'll work.
Who's your counterparty?
The bank, no doubt.
They charge you a little and then you're free to go.