Substantive clearing???? - page 5

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Actually this is some nonsense.

Price ask 37300, bid 37200 and the trade was done (last) at 37250, but all these ticks have the same time,

maybe just the order is mixed up!

Need a more accurate time than milliseconds :)

Added

Sad all this

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/378360/page38#comment_25274147

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3081: Улучшения в MQL5-сервисах и обновленный дизайн
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3081: Улучшения в MQL5-сервисах и обновленный дизайн
  • 2021.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
В четверг 14 октября 2021 года будет выпущена обновленная версия платформы MetaTrader 5...
 

Vladimir Mikhailov#:

Since you are collecting ticks on GAZR-12.21 could you please give the file for last Friday 15.10.2021?

Клиринг по существу????
Клиринг по существу????
  • 2021.10.14
  • www.mql5.com
Коллеги приветствую, Что такое клиринг...
 
prostotrader #:

Vladimir Mikhailov#:

Since you are collecting ticks on GAZR-12.21 could you please give the file for last Friday 15.10.2021?

Data for 15. f_ask/bid - futures quotes, s_ask/bid - spot quotes and ms - time in milliseconds.

Files:
gazp-15-10-2021.zip  2012 kb
 
Vladimir Mikhailov #:

Data for 15. f_ask/bid is futures quotes, s_ask/bid is spot quotes and ms is time in milliseconds.

Thank you very much

 
Colleagues have you compared the quotes, are there discrepancies?
 
Mihail Marchukajtes #:
Colleagues have you compared the quotes, are there discrepancies?

I'll get right on it...

 
Vladimir Mikhailov #:

Data for 15. f_ask/bid is futures quotes, s_ask/bid is spot quotes and ms is time in milliseconds.

Vladimir!

I have no means to open the *.db file.

Could you upload the data in another format?

 
prostotrader #:

I'll get right on it...

Thanks, I'll wait for the results...
 
prostotrader #:

Vladimir!

I have no way to open the *.db file

Could you please upload the data in another format?

I have converted it.

Question.

Why do you write asks and bids if there is no actual change?

What is the criterion for writing to the database?

Added by

Do you write the premarket as well?

How does your timing compare to the actual timing?

Your tick recording started 1634271107892 is 15.10.2021 04:11:47.892

How can that be?

Is this the real account for sure?

GAZR-12.21 ?

 
Mihail Marchukajtes #:
Thank you I will wait for the results...

Can't match because Vladimir's times don't match (see above)

Tried to match by aska and bid, no match

Requested quotes from the Exchange, but I don't think they will give it.

Compared LAST with Finam quotes - everything matches


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