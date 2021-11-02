Substantive clearing???? - page 10
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I'm afraid to go in for the whole cutlet. What if the ruble fails.
Judging by today's prices (especially for building materials) and the strengthening of the ruble, then
until we are left with nothing but pants, the ruble should not fail.
Judging by today's prices (especially for building materials) and the strengthening of the ruble, then
until we are left with nothing but pants, the ruble should not fail.
Guys, welcome. Tell me what was the discrepancy between the history between the Exchange and the broker? What is the verdict? Is it possible in principle and are there any precedents?
On the one hand, it makes no sense for the Broker, particularly Otkryvashka, to do anything with the quotes.
Without the original data from the Exchange, there is no way to check the validity of the data.
I have requested this data from the Exchange (I received a refusal) and from the Broker, no answer yet.
Vladimir receives data in his software "directly", through the gateway FORTS client software interface Plaza II,
MT-5 receives data through the same gateway, but the data are very different in favor of MT-5 (as can be seen from the comparison file page 8).
But it is impossible to state for sure, without the original Exchange data.
But in MT-5 there is a huge issue with the time of quotes, as it seems to me, in MT-5 the time is kept not by the Exchange
clock, but by its own (time discrepancy is highlighted in blue and dark yellow).
On the other hand, I also wrote software to use Plaza II and there, it is almost impossible to skip
quotes, the data came - wrote them down. You need to get the original data from the Exchange.
On the one hand, it makes no sense for the Broker, particularly Otkryvashka, to do anything with the quotes.
Without the original data from the Exchange, there is no way to check the validity of the data.
I have requested this data from the Exchange (I received a refusal) and from the Broker, no answer yet.
Vladimir receives data in his software "directly", through the gateway FORTS client software interface Plaza II,
MT-5 receives data through the same gateway, but the data are very different in favor of MT-5 (as can be seen from the comparison file page 8).
But it is impossible to state for sure, without the original Exchange data.
But in MT-5 there is a huge issue with the time of quotes, as it seems to me, in MT-5 the time is kept not by the Exchange
clock, but by its own (time divergence is highlighted in blue and dark yellow).
On the other hand, I also wrote software to use Plaza II and there, it is practically impossible to skip
Quotes, the data came - wrote them down. We need to get the original data from the Exchange.
Exchange refusal? - Did they say so? - Or did they ask for money? - Moscow Exchange is selling the story for a fee, isn't it?
Exchange rejection? - Is that what they said? - Or did they ask for money? - Mosbirzh sells the story for a fee...
I asked for one specific day, for 1 specific instrument and explained for what purpose.
They replied that I could subscribe to all of them for a month (for a fee, of course).
I asked for one specific day, for 1 specific tool and explained for what purpose.
They replied that I could subscribe to everything and for a month (for a fee, of course).
Always wanted to check out the "Subscriptions" service - but it's only available when connected to MetaQuoted-Demo
and at the same time subscriptions are not allowed.
Always wanted to check the "Subscriptions" service - but it is only there when connected to MetaQuoted-Demo
and at the same time subscription is not allowed.
A monthly subscription to Full orders log costs 14500 rubles.
And it's not clear if you can subscribe for 1 month :)
Added
I would have done it a long time ago, but the way MQ behaves in relation to the Exchange part of the terminal,
I'd do it long time ago, but the way MQ behaves in relation to the Exchange part of the terminal, it's a useless exercise.
A striking example with quote timing, an obvious mistake by MQ, will they fix it?
Bid has changed a long time ago, but the deal was done using the previous bid (data was returned by function CopyTicksRange() GAZR-12.21)
I asked for one specific day, for 1 specific tool and explained for what purpose.
They replied that sign up for everything and for a month (for a fee of course)
Zerich has full warrantlogs up to January this year. Take any day and compare it with Otkritie-MT5 archive data.
What is the problem?