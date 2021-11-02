Substantive clearing???? - page 3
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What if you save the history and then compare after clearing? What changes?
Why not, I have a Plaza II connector, a direct connection implies just that.
And what connector do you have?
Well, I didn't check it, but if I do this question, I'll find 100% of discrepancies, which cannot be corrected in MT5, unlike in MT4, where I've already done it!!!!
You will not find anything!
MT5 transmits both all ticks and all trades.
You write about the optimizer. In the tester?
If so, it's already written 100 times that the tester does not work correctly on FORTS!
By the way, MT5 is one of the fastest terminals to deliver Market data.
And what connector do you have?
My own.
Your own.
Can I see the certificate?
You will not find anything!
MT5 transmits both all ticks and all trades.
You write about the optimizer. In the tester?
If so, it's already written 100 times that the tester does not work correctly on FORTS!
By the way, MT5 is one of the fastest terminals to deliver Market data.
Can I see the certificate?
You can.
I can.
Congratulations.
I've started several times, but never finished.
What did you write in?
Congratulations.
I've started several times, but never finished.
What did you write in?
C++
Congratulations.
I've started several times, but never finished.
No so pretty, everything is kept to a minimum, for speed.