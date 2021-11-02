Substantive clearing???? - page 3

New comment
 
Maxim Romanov #:
What if you save the history and then compare after clearing? What changes?
Well, I haven't checked, but if you look into it you will find 100% of discrepancies, which you can't correct in MT5, unlike in MT4, where I have already done it!!!!
 
Vladimir Mikhailov #:

Why not, I have a Plaza II connector, a direct connection implies just that.

And what connector do you have?

 
Mihail Marchukajtes #:
Well, I didn't check it, but if I do this question, I'll find 100% of discrepancies, which cannot be corrected in MT5, unlike in MT4, where I've already done it!!!!

You will not find anything!

MT5 transmits both all ticks and all trades.

You write about the optimizer. In the tester?

If so, it's already written 100 times that the tester does not work correctly on FORTS!

By the way, MT5 is one of the fastest terminals to deliver Market data.

 
prostotrader #:

And what connector do you have?

My own.

 
Vladimir Mikhailov #:

Your own.

Can I see the certificate?

 
prostotrader #:

You will not find anything!

MT5 transmits both all ticks and all trades.

You write about the optimizer. In the tester?

If so, it's already written 100 times that the tester does not work correctly on FORTS!

By the way, MT5 is one of the fastest terminals to deliver Market data.

No, the neuromodel optimiser is a third-party software. That is, immediately after the model is built, the data match, but after clearing it begins to differ. In general, we'll see, but this situation is really starting to bother me. I will look into it!!!!
 
prostotrader #:

Can I see the certificate?

You can.

Files:
pg.zip  345 kb
 
Vladimir Mikhailov #:

I can.

Congratulations.

I've started several times, but never finished.


What did you write in?

 
prostotrader #:

Congratulations.

I've started several times, but never finished.


What did you write in?

C++

 
prostotrader #:

Congratulations.

I've started several times, but never finished.

No so pretty, everything is kept to a minimum, for speed.

bot

12345678910...14
New comment