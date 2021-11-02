Substantive clearing???? - page 14

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

No way.

There's a lot of liquidity there.

They calculate once every second.

Like if you want to sell or buy, will it work?

Of course it'll work.

Who's your counterparty?

The bank, no doubt.

They charge you a small fee, and then you go free.

a serious specialist in market microstructure :)

 
Dmi3 #:

A serious specialist in market microstructure :)

There is no microstructure there ;)


traders on one side and banks on the other
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
there is no microstructure there ;)


traders on one side and banks on the other

To dispel this illusion, I suggest familiarising yourself with the concept of cross-dealing.

https://www.moex.com/s1704

Московская Биржа - Рынки
  • www.moex.com
Кросс-сделки. 12 мая 2015 вступила в силу новая редакция Правил организованных торгов на Срочном рынке и Правил допуска к участию в организованных торгах Московской Биржи (в части срочного рынка). Новой редакцией Правил предусмотрена возможность заключения срочных сделок на основании заявок, поданных за счет и в интересах одного и того же лица (кросс-сделок), при условии их совершения с участием центрального контрагента и подачи участником торгов соответствующего заявления (уведомления).
 
Dmi3 #:

To dispel this illusion, I suggest familiarising yourself with the concept of cross-dealing.

https://www.moex.com/s1704

I've already posted the spreadsheet.

I am satisfied with this information and do not need additional information.

You should broaden your horizons on your own and avoid giving direct answers
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