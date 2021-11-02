Substantive clearing???? - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No way.
There's a lot of liquidity there.
They calculate once every second.
Like if you want to sell or buy, will it work?
Of course it'll work.
Who's your counterparty?
The bank, no doubt.
They charge you a small fee, and then you go free.
a serious specialist in market microstructure :)
A serious specialist in market microstructure :)
there is no microstructure there ;)
traders on one side and banks on the other
To dispel this illusion, I suggest familiarising yourself with the concept of cross-dealing.
https://www.moex.com/s1704
To dispel this illusion, I suggest familiarising yourself with the concept of cross-dealing.
https://www.moex.com/s1704
I've already posted the spreadsheet.
I am satisfied with this information and do not need additional information.You should broaden your horizons on your own and avoid giving direct answers