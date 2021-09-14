Random wandering - page 49
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The point is that the probability will be higher with OROPOR than OOOOOOOOO because the Law of Large Numbers will become pressing from the first throw.
A 50/50 chance is higher than 0 to 100. It wasn't my idea, it was nature's.
No problem - do a visual test, apply your art to the SB.
You can't make money on this. You have seen the range of about 200 values on the charts and decided that this is some reliable limit value, beyond which the graph will not go? No, the range is just because the sample size is specified as 20,000 outcomes, but it's not some magic value, it's just taken from the background. I can specify 100.000 or 1.000.000 and the chart will fly far beyond 200 and your position will fall into the drawdown. The infinite deposit is necessary for you because you cannot forecast the SB chart and all that is left is to wait for losses and wait until the chart randomly returns to the profitable area. It will of course do so one day, but since it is not constrained by anything at all, you will need an infinite deposit to sit out a potentially infinite drawdown.
OK, show me a chart on which for 10,000(ten thousand ) throws the line has gone further than 250 on the Y-axis.
You don't need to predict the SB chart, you need to use statistical properties of the sequence.
The point is that the probability will be higher with OROPOR than OOOOOOOOO because the Law of Large Numbers will become pressing from the first throw.
A 50/50 chance is higher than 0 to 100. It wasn't my idea, it was nature's.
Do the experiment, though.
If you didn't understand before this post, you won't soon enough.
The point is that the probability will be higher with OROPOR than OOOOOOOOO because the Law of Large Numbers will become pressing from the first throw.
A 50/50 chance is higher than 0 to 100. I didn't make it up, nature did.
it looks different from this angle....
Don't talk nonsense about what you don't understand.
I'm hearing nonsense from you.
You have the same probability of 0.5 as 1.0.
Am I talking nonsense? Hee hee.
it looks different from this angle....
Closer to the truth, but not by a hundred. No denying it.
OK, show me a graph on which in 10,000 (ten thousand ) throws the line has gone further than 250 on the Y-axis.
Such realizations are rare, but not impossible. But how do you expect to profit from it? Whether the graph has reached some value on some finite sample or not - it does not say anything about its further fate.
Such realisations are rare, but not impossible. But how are you going to make money on this? Whether or not the graph has reached some value on some finite sample does not say anything about its further fate.
Your graphs are wrong. These are Surgeon's charts. They are not in any way relevant to the topic of the coin.
Such realisations are rare, but not impossible. But how are you going to make money on this? Whether or not the graph has reached some value at some finite sample does not say anything about its further fate.