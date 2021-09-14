Random wandering - page 27
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Yep, got it, you're next).
You're more than 33.) Why are you having all this fun with the SBloods? Go ahead, you're as healthy as an ox.)
A small observation. No one (i.e. not a single person) has been able to show normal real monitoring from those who stubbornly prove with their mouths that it is possible to make money on a coin.
Prove the claim in a public experiment, too (jumping off before the start at one stage or another to discuss the details).
Andrew, what's the point?
You don't need to make money on a dime, you just need to speculate. Wherever the price goes - just stop and take.
So, is the lord of randomness and lord of charts of all stripes planning to take out the bazaar and show profits on SB?
If I don't say anything, you'll think I'm scared. But I'll tell you straight up.
Who are you to make me answer to you?
I've never asked anyone for proof on a forum and I don't advise others to do so. There is no point in it, just an indicator of jealousy.
Always look in your own pocket, not someone else's.
Nature is cunning. It doesn't give the envious an opportunity. And this is very important, especially in the financial markets.
If I don't say anything, you'll think I'm scared. But I'll tell you straight up.
Who are you to make me answer to you?
I've never asked anyone for proof on this forum and I don't advise others to do so. There is no point in it, just an indicator of jealousy.
Always look in your own pocket, not someone else's.
Nature is cunning. It doesn't give the envious an opportunity. And this is very important, especially in the financial markets.
It's a fact: as soon as you smell concrete, you turn on your backside. Whether you're scared or fearlessly composing, I don't care about your emotions, but the fact that you're blabbering is now in the public eye. Not that that's news to anyone here, but it's a sure thing now.
Envy can be assumed as a motive when there are real achievements, and what are they for you, maybe I missed something? So far I haven't seen anything but empty ranting.
It's a fact: as soon as it smells concrete, you backpedal. Whether you're scared or fearless, I don't care about your emotions, but the fact that you're blabbering is now out in the open. Not that that's news to anyone here, but it's a sure thing now.
Envy can be assumed as a motive when there are real achievements, and what are they for you, maybe I missed something? So far I haven't seen anything but empty ranting.
Vova, a respected forum member, moderators wait weeks for him to formulate a thought for his thread. That's saying something.
Oh, there's my little one, let me pet you. You're so soft and fluffy.
It's a fact: as soon as it smells concrete, you backpedal. Whether you're scared or fearless, I don't care about your emotions, but the fact that you're blabbering is now out in the open. Not that that's news to anyone here, but it's a sure thing now.
Envy can be assumed as a motive when there are real achievements, and what are they for you, maybe I missed something? So far I haven't seen anything but empty ranting.
On this forum they don't want me to say anything. They just keep hammering me with posts saying that I'm advertising and other nastiness.
Am I not already pleased after all that to explain and show something new, cutting-edge.
And I do not care who I get clods of dirt from Baskakov or from you. Amen.
And on this forum they don't want me to say anything. They immediately hammer me with posts saying that I am PRing, advertising, and other nastiness.
Do I feel good after all that to explain and show something new, cutting-edge.
And I do not care who I get clods of dirt from Baskakov or from you. Amen.
No need to turn off, no one bothered you, you only had a few personal threads here and not a word on the subject, and a bunch of other people's threads you stuck your fluder sting in. You're always ranting and raving, then someone gets upset and demands more specifics, you get upset and decide not to say anything, then you go off the rails and go back on your way. It has long been clear that you are nothing but verbose. Now they offered not to tell or explain anything, but simply to demonstrate the results without revealing methods - you are back in the bushes. Clearly understood.
Don't give me that crap, no one has interrupted you, you've only had a few personal threads here and not a word of substance in them, and in a bunch of other people's threads you stuck your flooder sting in. You start off by making idle chatter, then someone can not stand it and demand specifics, you're like oh everything, took offense and decided not to tell anything, you go away and so on in a circle. It has long been clear that you are nothing but verbose. Now they offered not to tell or explain anything, but simply to demonstrate the results without revealing methods - you are back in the bushes. I see.
I've been sitting here for a long time and see how many people here dream of making money from barking dogs.)
You can consider that my signal's already gone.
There's a tripod.))
Very symbolic picture. To the creator 5 points with +++.