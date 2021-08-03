How to make objects drawn by XY change smoothly (MT4 vs MT5) - page 9
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off-topic, but since there are some Canvas experts and fans here...
I've found a really useful thing, which is obviously missing in the terminal and which cannot be done in any other way than via Canvas
("enemy" terminal, the style of drawing bars - with three dots).
If you want to practice (or show how cool you are), welcome.
We can do it too: Dot Bars
Fig. 1. The 'DotBars' indicator
And what is the point of writing this? Maybe for you it's guesswork and unworkable TCs. Snapping at me...
Likewise, I didn't think you'd be like this...
When Fedoseyev is talking outright bullshit, just ignore him.
He is not a stupid man, but he seems to be drunk.
Only when he is drunk, his self-esteem goes down, and the evaluation of others goes up.
Hence the degradation. There is a need to teach everyone, but there are no listeners.
When Fedoseyev talks outright rubbish, just ignore him.
He seems to be not a stupid man, but he seems to be drunk.
Only when he is drunk, his own self-esteem is underestimated and that of others is overestimated.
Hence the degradation. You have the need to teach everyone, but no listeners.
You have fun here, and I'm off
Your Roof
ps: and you can write your pipe dreams to Father Christmas under the tree.
off-topic, but since there are some Canvas experts and fans here...
I've found a really useful thing, which is obviously missing in the terminal and which cannot be done in any other way than via Canvas
("enemy" terminal, the style of drawing bars - with three dots).
If you want to practice (or show how smart you are), welcome.
And that is exactly on three points. That's genius! It's exactly like that - three points... just three points. And which three of the four to choose, some divine revelation must have struck me in the middle of the night.
What is there to be found in it, in this thing? Another demonstration of idiocy.
I'm always amused by the local old timers, always trying to squeeze out something clever.
So as not to be painfully painful for the wasted years.
You should tell your dad.
Thank you for your attention.
Of course I'm the coolest :))
This example implements smoothed points with double radius and coordinates.
Nice guy !
:-)
Well first, fix your indicator with objects according to this algorithm I gave you.
Checked it out. The speed may well have improved slightly. However, in the tester you can see how the graph shifts over time
Exactly the same shifts occur in all recent prototypes on the kanvas. This is almost the only problem so far which prevents me from fully translating my indicator.
It counts correctly, the alerts are correct but the chart is not shifted in the tester (if left untouched). But if I change scale in the process, everything is normal. Need HELP)
First of all, you need to remember the following thing:
secondly, once again, the main source of braking is the asynchrony of the ChartGet functions.
Until MQ solves this, problems with normal comfortable visualisation will persist.
Well yes, I can see from the description that one bad indy makes all the indies on the chart bad.
"If you mix 1kg of jelly and 1kg of *ovine, you get 2kg of *ovine"
Thirdly, why do you use X Y coordinates to bind and recalculate the position rather than time and price (OBJPROP_TIME and OBJPROP_PRICE) and don't use ObjectMove function?
I use time/price in my indicator to draw on bars and XY at the same time elsewhere, no way without them.
Fourth, in order to save time, you may "friend" these indicators through sharing resources, to transfer the same parameters within one window, so that different indicators in one window don't perform the same calculations (we are talking about asynchronous braking functions). In this case, max_price, min_price, win_width, win_height, which take the most time to keep up to date. So, we can implement some resource singleton. One for all of the friendly indicators.
But it is a bit more complicated and tricky.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/373000/page5#comment_23374308
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/373000/page7#comment_23375703
How to make the indicator with the source code friendly with other indicators with the closed code?
an improved colour mixing algorithm.
This includes the blending of transparent layers.
Move mouse horizontally to change transparency, vertically to change radius.
Thanks, good pattern, will come in handy. I learn a lot of interesting things from your work.
Wow! What progress - just comes out of all the cracks, as if from the ceilings oozes unrestrained flow. Well, now all the markets are doomed with such a system.
Dmitry, I still think you are a programmer, capable of demonstrating high skill.
And if there are suggestions by code, constructive thoughts, I would gladly (and not only me) adopt your experience.
P.S. It is better to see code once, than to hear about it 100 times.