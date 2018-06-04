iMA Shift parameter problem.
In this case i used
MAShiftFast //and MAShiftSlow
Why don't you create to more buffers of arrow type?
whroeder1:Can you explain more? Are you mean use buffers for arrow draw?
Why don't you create to more buffers of arrow type?
Why don't you create to more buffers of arrow type?
Even if you use "SetIndexShift" in the program, the display is only shifted on the screen. Data in the buffer is not moved.
Naguisa Unada:
Even if you use "SetIndexShift" in the program, the display is only shifted on the screen. Data in the buffer is not moved.
So how to do it correctly?
Actually i used few methods. But still not fixed!
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hi,
Indicator moving average lines working well. I tested with "-7" Shift parameter. yes it is working well. But the shift parameter not working well with object draw part. I am using SetIndexBuffer for draw lines. But i am using other method to draw object arrows.
You can see it working well with "Shift=0"
With Shift="-7", You can see the last arrow object draw as a sell signal. But actually red line not at sell trend. it still at buy trend with last crossover. that is the problem. And this wrong sell signal show only if MA lines at BUY trend. Think, if red line at sell trend then that will not draw wrong arrow. look next image.
you can see it working well. last arrow is correct with sell tend. But when it crossover as buy trend that will show again wrong sell sign.
i am using two ways to draw this signals. One for lines and other for arrows. Lines are working well. But arrow drawing method is the problem. here my code.
What is the wrong with my arrow draw part? It only working as bad with "-Shift" values.
my inputs....
Finally i want to know is my code wrong or need to fix anything for this. If you got it please kindly comment, how to do that.
Thank you.